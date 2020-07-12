The game is the most expensive of the story is this Super Mario Bros for the NES

An auction record

Posted in auction house Heritage Auctionsthe game was presumed to have a value of 9.4+ according to the evaluation of the Wata, a company specialized in evaluating the state of the game and cited the scale of assessments, which guarantees the exclusivity of the games according to the characteristics.

Taking into account the score, the auction was going to be pretty close, because the more specialists would appreciate the jewel that they would in front of their eyes. And that is exactly what happened, although at levels that are disproportionate, since the rod has established a new historical record of no less than To 114,000 dollars.

The fight for the cartridge, amount to a total of 29 bidsuntil the last of 114,000 dollars has led to the final victory. With this figure, Heritage Auctions set a new record in the auction, which up to now has had another similar copy of Super Mario Bros, with a sale of 100.150 of dollars. What collection will have the person who bought the game? And the most upsetting thing, you don’t have the courage to open it and try it out?

Not all games worth the same

Surely you’re one of those people who has a old Super Mario Bros NES saved in some drawer of your house. It means that you have to have a chance of selling it for an amount similar to that obtained with this auction? Not so fast. This edition of Super Mario Bros is a very special, as it features details that make it quite unique.

On one side, we are in a sealed box, was never opened, which multiply exceeds the value of the game. But, also, keep in mind that in the early years of the NES, the game has received many modifications at the level of the tightness and design of the boxes, and this has given rise to a large number of categories that increase the price of the games according to their characteristics.

This box in question, has a sticker seal of large dimensions in the world of collectors is known as the hallmark of type 3. This is a box of the first versions that were launched in the market, which also includes a tag retractable that allows you to hang the game on a display. This detail has disappeared very soon, so that, again, is a feature very much appreciated.