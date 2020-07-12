the decision of ‘the New York Times’, which goes beyond the style

It was a fact of great relevance for the recent decision of the The New York Times change your book of style for setting a rule related to the African-American community. From now on the journalists, editors and editorial writers of the journal, write the word “black” with a capital letter, when referring to a race problem.

This contribution Times of New York, in addition to the already adopted by the Associated Press, shine clearly the enormous open debate in the united States, after the murder of George Floyd, immobilized and strangled to death by Minneapolis police Derek Chaubi.

The “I can’t breathe” Floyd was the beginning of a severe storm social and racial in the united STATES, which has ended up becoming a cry of revolt the hashtag #blacklivesmatter, in a tsunami, the destruction and mutilation of statues of slave owners and settlers, and the suppression of the flag of the state of Mississippi, which included the badge confederate. The clan has not been saved or Christopher Columbus. His statue of Columbus (Ohio) has been withdrawn.

The editorial decision of the Times, made public last Tuesday on its corporate website, was signed by its director Dean Bucket and Phil Corbett, its director, and is transcendent, journalistic, cultural, political, and social.

Until now, the daily new york used upper case letters to refer to the Asian-Americans and Latinos. The black community is the third racial group in the UNITED states, after whites and Hispanics and Latin-americans. In addition to English, the black community also uses other languages such as the creole French of Louisiana, the creole English, Gullah -south Carolina – and the languages and dialects of africa.









The New York Times, which has become a global journal, has a six-million digital users and expects to reach 10 million in 2025, which will become a means of cost-effective and sustainable in the new era of digital screens.

The use of the word black is common among the African-American community. Its members are referred to as black, while the europeans believe that is a word that is derogatory. It was Malcolm X, who proposed the use without palliatives of this word, Black Power it was an example of the impact of social and political philosophy Malcolm X the empowerment of the community. Malcolm X was assassinated in New York in 1965.

The documentary, HBO, Becomingwhere Michelle Obama explains the summary of his book Becominga sales success all over the world, it is also in these days, is a clear example of the word Black is accepted by the African-American community.

The wife of Barack Obama centered the speech in the documentary (Netflix) what it means to be black -she uses the word Black in the America of his youth, and in the country, of which he became FLOTUS -First Lady of the United States-.

The wife of president Obama acknowledges that the arrival of a pair of African-American and their two young daughters, the White House was not enough to appease the racism of american society. Far from it, part of the white population is radicalized.

Be an African-American woman who has studied at Princeton and Harvard, at a time when the Ivy League universities were mainly filled with white students, meant for the former first lady, according to what it says in his biography, a double effort: to be more prepared than the others, and the struggle for the vindication of this fact, in all times and in all places. Racial struggle continues today.

It is particularly curious that the scene of the documentary in which Michelle explains that Barack

Obama was not punctual on your first day of work at the Chicago law firm that we hired and where he worked Michele. The former first lady has commented before the hearing that he was afraid of being “with the typical black who arrives late on the first day of work.”









The step taken today by the The New York Times it is not the first change to the style guide of a major american newspaper that becomes a news story, or social commentary. At the end of the decade of the ‘ 80s, The los Angeles Times has decided to eliminate the word “normal” in their texts of reference for the heterosexuals and their decision will be marked by change as well as the book of style of the journal.

This decision was taken by the pressure from gay groups, complaining that the journal to define your sexuality as heterosexual as “normal”. Already in the ‘ 90s, California experienced a deep process of normalizing the relations between the various communities. In spite of the decision of The Timeshad to wait until the 16 of June 2008, the high court of the State approval of gay marriage.

Today, when in the UNITED states the discussion on the binary oppositions of gender, the californians are californians, not this or that, but simply people. And the blacks will be, for the new york Times: the Black. With a capital letter.







