Taylor Swift talks about the unhealthy competitiveness between women in pop

Taylor Swift is one of the leading women of the pop. There are some titans that come to achieve such a number of sales and attendance at concerts and, according to the way has not been easy. So you know the american in his last interview to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, in which compared to women in the music industry with the real “most popular ” gladiator” forced to compete between them to survive.

This is not the first time that the singer makes an analysis of the so catastrophic to the music scene. Recently lived in a big showdown in public with Scooter Braun, manager to stars like Justin Bieber or Ariana Grande and investor record, that he bought without the consent of the singer, the rights of all their songs. In this way, it has taken away the freedom of choice of Taylor’s discography.

The star said that his attitude in the music video for his latest single ‘The Man’ (The Man), which is passed by a male entrepreneur, and it is less women who work with him. The message of the song is clear: “I’m tired of running fast, wondering if you would be to get there before the man”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqAJLh9wuZ0(/embed)

Taylor Swift has compared the music business with ‘The hunger Games’and it is not that the record companies move the thread there is only one. Scheduled to free music, for the same dates, in order to compete in sales and views, or to prevent them to work together, if they belong to seals of different. A climate that fosters comparison and competition between women, and that the singers are already taking care to avoid that the friendship between them.

In the video clip for his hit ‘You Need To calm down’, Taylor was invited to the impressionist to imitate every one of the great women of the industry: Adele, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, etc On the scene, all the singers posing together, as Taylor sings: “I see on the Internet comparing all the girls that are petando. But we have already noticed, we all know that there are crowns.” Pop divas have had enough of war, so lately we see more and more states, in the possession of any other.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkk9gvTmCXY(/embed)