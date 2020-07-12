six sustainable homes for luxury living eco-friendly

The effect Greta he left also noticed in the area of holiday. And form the company. In fact, the search of an ideal place for holidays almost always include the essential for the condition of eco-responsibility for the accommodations. At least, those in search of holiday homes in Europe put the emphasis on care for the environment, and seek, above all, to get away from the crowds. While we hope that the borders will reopen to all european countries and countries of the Schengen area (some already are!), the most important of which are now closest to you, and also the houses beautiful, but sustainable.









Are accommodations with all the comforts but with the solar panels. Or villas with pools or even bungalow made of recycled cardboard. The idea, he explained, from the Holidu, the search engine of holiday homes that has done a study to understand the new parameters that govern the supply and demand of “the new normal”, is “travel with your mind and start to build a sustainable eco-tourism”.

Villa Can Jaume, Menorca

(Holidu)









“Everyone can do something to reduce your ecological footprint when you are travelling: the way of arrival and departure, accommodation, activities in the holiday destination… all of this you can decide in a responsible way,” explains co-founder and general manager of the search engine, Johannes Siebers.

"Why the reception is always available, day and night, in the hotel, the ecological footprint of vacation homes is usually much smaller. To save electricity and water, the short-term rentals are suitable for this purpose, and we see that more and more owners are making great efforts to contribute to sustainability. Some outfit their car with solar panels, using recycled materials for the construction and renovation or to offer natural swimming pools instead of chlorine. Not everything can fit at once, but there are striking villas and country houses to intimatethat have services ready to meet all of your needs or desires, and are the small steps that lead us to a holiday more sustainable! A super movement, of which Greta Thunberg can be proud of," adds Siebers.













Ecological footprint

In this sense, it has the list the six holiday housesthat, in fact, contribute to a better environment for those of you planning and able to travel closer and more sustainable this summer. It is striking, for example, the cabin is elegant and relatively cheap (92 euros per night), located in a holiday park in Ouddorp, a stone’s throw from the North Sea.

That is, says Siebers, “is the perfect example of a conscious choice for the environment because it is made of recycled cardboard”. It may seem a dream, but, while being extremely eco-friendly, also offers you all the comforts imagined. There is a tv and the hotel is CO2-neutral, thanks to its solar park, which provides electricity.

Spacious, bright and with a panoramic view, the villa Can Jaume

(Holidu)









In Menorca, for example, there is one of these homes "chosen" in this study. Is Villa Can Jaumein Manacor (from 107 euros per night). It has the look of a home, luxury vacation rental, is also a choice that is respectful of the environment. The first step of this villa for a stay of more sustainable are the solar panels that provide electricity for the home. The villa is furnished with few decorations, with great shots of white brick, and beautiful exposed brick.









Also, in Ajaccio, Corsicahighlights an eco rural accommodation natural swimming pool for 143 euros per night, and is described as a brilliant eco-lodge. At the top of the mountain, with a panoramic view of the the bay of Ajacciothe electricity of this villa is supplied by a photovoltaic system and the hot water is heated by solar panels. The pool is divided into three parts, and it is natural, camouflaged between the rocks. For two people, this accommodation is not only environmentally friendly, but also very romantic. In addition to sunbathing, there is also an outdoor kitchen.

View of the natural swimming pool of one of the eco accommodations the most wanted in Corsica

(Holidu)









The The lair of the Ghettaccio in ViterboItaly (from 44 euro per night) is the rural part of the palazzo di Bagnaia is located 4 km from Viterbo, where you can explore the wonderful historic monuments. The owner of this apartment has been completely renovated accommodation with recycled materials.

More expensive (€171 per night), and away ( in Gloucestershire, Englandpropose an idyllic cottage situated in exactly the famous path of the dam Offa which can be reached without flying: There is a train connection is perfect, and in Calais (France), the train dives under the water, in England.









Rural house eco-friendly in the Uk

(Holidu)









From 224 euros per night and in Dunbartonshire, Scotlandthe proposal is a beautiful form of accommodation round no tv or plugs, but with an outdoor hot tub and the energy is supplied by solar panels.This luxury villa has only a pair of USB ports for charging small portable devices, and it has a privileged view thanks to its glass facade 180° floor-to-ceiling.

The eco-sustainable house and tour of Scotland is one of the favorites by the users, as the platform Holidu

(Holidu)


















