Shakira lights up Instagram with a little spin and his bikini brief

Mexico. Shakira, a native of Colombia, is an artist who has made a name for itself around the world with his talent and triumphed with your music, but in addition to demolish the now in social networks with all the videos that you post.

Shakira put on Instagram a video where you can see how it gives a ride in your pink bikini the short and the network switch. The beauty of the singer is undeniable, and when this type of publications, their fans are more excited.

And as a model, Shakira is known to all, since in the video, the models with a precision of a bathing suit in pink color with fringes on the sides and in the center, designed by herself, writes on Instagram, and it is a style that is good enough.

Agents have reached more than five million “Likes” on the photograph and the video that it crashes on Instagram, and millions of comments with his fans praise.

Shakira asks Colombia to be more civic to increase the COVID-19

In the past few days, Shakira has launched an appeal to the inhabitants of his hometown of Barranquilla, one of the main objectives of the pandemic coronavirus in Colombia, to be “civic” and removed to the city, with the crisis that lives the health emergency.

“Today, more than ever, we need to be more ordered and intended to be able to take our people, to be able to come to the streets of our Region, and our region of the Atlantic to celebrate the victory over this pandemic with the joy that characterizes us,” said Shakira in a video posted by the Barefoot Foundation.

In the Atlantic, the caribbean, the department of which this city is the capital, there are 22.777 confirmed cases have died 1.107 patients, including those of Barranquilla.

In that sense, Shakira said:

This pandemic is affecting us badly and we need to stop this virus so easily spread. How? With the washing of hands, use of masks and staying at home.”

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is the name of the artist and is a native of Barranquilla, Colombia; born February 2, 1977, on the basis of the information in Wikipedia. Is singer-songwriter, music producer, dancer, business woman, ambassador of good will of UNICEF and a philanthropist colombian.

Shakira debuted on the record market hispanoamericano in 1995 with her album “pies descalzos”, and among his early hits include “I’m here”, “Where is the heart?” and “Anthology”.