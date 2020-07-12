“People already know who you are” Ninel Conde exposed John Medina on their networks

MEXICO – With the arrival of TikTok, have been several teenagers that have become popular, because of your grace and charisma, during the execution of any videos that provides the platform. And one of them is tiktoker Alex Casethat is, without doubt, fallen in love with more than one, and has stolen thousands of sighs. Becoming one of the most recognized, with a community that already exceeds more than 10 million followers.

And it is not that he used his charisma to make any type of content, in addition to having the support of someone who claims to be his pillar, his mom. With whom he has realized several videos, which have been very well received by his followers, and that is the relationship that we have, is extremely fun, and that, without hesitation, has left thousands of “likes” on social networks.

And with so much success, logically, would not have been possible without one of his followers, so that they do not let to say thanks for all the support that you have shown, and all the demonstrations of affection that he received throughout his short career. And that is that there are so many signs of affection that they receive, that would be impossible, I don’t feel so grateful and happy. Then, she said, those moments are the ones that do video.

Case Alex goes with everything

Alex Case he shared with his followers, a detail that he had a friend and follower, who, at the birthday party of his son, he placed an image of the tiktoker. Detail that shocked the young man, who said that that type of detail, make it extremely happy, and he recalled that the main purpose of making a video is to make happy your followers. In addition to seeing how far you can go with its antics crazy.

Without a doubt, your attitude and charisma have served a lot to win the heart of millions of people and it is not surprising that this is the start of a great journey forward. In the meantime, Alex Case it will continue to grow, thanks to its content and the simplicity that it shows, and we hope that we never forget those who were with him from the beginning of each of their follies.