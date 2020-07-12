Not pure nostalgia? Has not revealed further details on the reboot of ‘Power Rangers’

The last attempt to bring the Power Rangers to the big screen, it might not be finished so well. Despite the fact that the study said that they plan to do at least five films, for his disappointing numbers at the box office in all the world, this will not be so, but that doesn’t stop Hasbro from try again, and that is the reason why have been revealed new details on the reboot of ‘Power Rangers’.

It is known that the franchise that makes more money for his goods, in the theaters, but the studios see the mark clearly still has a great potential for large profits, and the next reeboot of ‘Power Rangers’ also will try to take advantage of the lucrative market of nostalgia to explore multiple lines of time throughout the history of the Power Rangers, this for that they are going to add the element of time travel.

Many rumors circulating about who or what might present the story , and now a new report from the portal is The Illuminerdi’ have offered some details on the reboot of ‘Power Rangers’. According to the portal have said that the alignment of the team will consist of completely new characters, created specifically for the film, which will include a female protagonist and a representation, LGBT.

It is very likely that Lord Zedd is the villain of the earlier version of the script that you are developing, as well as with the aspect of time travel, there will be more interactions with the various Power Rangers that have been seen in the television series over the years, and it is very likely that in New Zealand, where it is home to the recordings.

The decision to use the many versions of Power Rangers and Zords recognizable, this is a smart move by Hasbro to appeal to fans of the more ancient of the franchiseand as said in the portal, create marketing possibilities are almost unlimited. Now, it remains only the hope that the quality of the film is much better than the previous one.