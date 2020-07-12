No one is born a male: Sandra Echeverria sends strong message

COLOMBIA.- Serious, calm, and relaxed is on the left to see the colombian singer J Balvin, this Saturday, July 11, in his account of Instagram, where he shared a photo with a white t-shirt with turtle neck, black shirt and glasses with a black frame and miche and violet, next to which he wrote a disturbing question to his fans: “Hello!, I am Joseph, do you study or work?”.

So, without further ado, the colombian singer has taken to search for a mate with whom you can chat about your tastes and hobbies; post, which earned more than 700 thousand ‘likes’ and more than six thousand comments on that social network, in which the sum of more than 42 million followers, who thus replied to her: “I Am the master of the house”, “Design”, “2” and “The two a bit, not Joselín?”.

The singer urban passes the quarantine from the coronavirus Covid-19 in his home of Medellin, from where you continue to work, as he has recently published the song “Water”, which was conducted in collaboration with Tainy for the new movie “Sponge Bob: The Rescue,” Nickelodeon, which was scheduled to be released in theaters, and now, by the pandemic, which will be released in the coming month of August on digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Calvin continues with the promotion of his clothing line, in collaboration with the society of Guess, on the basis of their recent album, ‘Colours’, and in which a promotional video that he wanted to project to his home town for people to see, he said, that has become a safe place to visit, in the way that has been photographed in various locations emblematic of Medellín.

In addition, Calvin has recently been nominated for 12 of the 28 categories of the Premios Juventud Univision: “The traffic jam’, ‘Sticky’, ‘The Perfect Blend’ (nominated three times),” Is not Around and…’, ‘#Objectives of the Pet’, ‘The Most Trendy’, ‘Sneakerhead’, ‘Hair’, ‘The Choreography is the Most Hot’ and ‘the Video With The Most Powerful Message’, the winners will be announced on the 13th of August, at a gala evening, that will be broadcast live from Miami, Florida, to recognize the best of Latin music.