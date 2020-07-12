Katy Perry does NOT think to support Kanye West on his quest for the presidency

Katy Perry he offered his opinion on the Kanye West in the race for president in a interview virtual Hits Radio United kingdom on Friday, in which he assured that it will not have the support of the the rapper

The star of the pophe has participated in a video chat of 16 minutes on topics including their upcoming albumto be in quarantinethe pregnancy and the birthday your dog was questioned on a possible support Kanye West in your quest to be a candidate for the president of the united States:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7JRQlBTuLw(/embed)

“We all know that the 2020 is one of the most bizarre so far … How do you feel about Kanye West, making it even more strange when you become president?”, to which Katy Perry replied without filters.

Katy Perry doesn’t want Kanye as president

Katy Perry please do not hesitate to share your thoughts on the decision of Kanye West.

“I think that, you know, what we learned looking back, is that the workforce is more suitable for a person with experience and who is a professional in his field (…) I Think that we have seen and learned, from experience, that when we do not have professionals in place, it can become a little wild,” said Katy Perry.

Kanye West does not count with the support of Katy Perry, in spite of past collaborations



Despite their declarations, Katy Perry has clarified that he has nothing against Kanye West, on a personal level and a professional one.

You may be interested in: Katy Perry removes song with Kanye West shows support for Taylor Swift

“I like Kanye West,” said Katy Perry, “this Is incredible. Just, you know, I love him as an artist. And I think that is a disruptor amazing as an artist and a creator of the conversation as an artist. And that is what I like most about him.”