Juana Viale was a look galactic to conduct the program of Mirtha Legrand

Giovanna Viale doubled the bet in the field of fashion, for this Saturday evening. And if it is true that his look of the viking warrior last weekend (with a hairstyle inspired by the Lagherta) has given us a lot to talk about, today, was surprised with a look galacticas she herself has defined it at the beginning of the program.

Giovanna Viale, with a look galactic, as she herself has defined it in silver and black. (Photo: eltrece).

The design is Jorge Reywho is wearing a month ago. A dress in taffeta blades with black print and silver wearing a corset with a small V neck, puffed sleeves and a skirt in navy blue type ballon.

“It’s a look galactic, as she herself has said, and that has a lot of imprinting with the make-up of Mauritius Catarain and the hair cut Christian Sepúlvera” said the new darling of the trendy fashions of argentina, who is only 21 years old.

The dress of Jeanne Avenue this Saturday night, in detail. (Photo: eltrece).

The the eyes of style smockey a lot highlighted, and a hairstyle for Ariana Grande, with a the tail of a horse high enough they were the complement to the look Avenue of this night, which she completed with a pair of the rims is important.

Bold eyes and high ponytail: beauty look of the night. (Photo: eltrece).

The final in particular? The rosette designed by Flo Boskis Stad of the brand Jean Pierre gold and white enamel.

What do you think of the look of Giovanna Viale of this night?

Follow us on @estilotn and discover the latest in fashion and beauty.