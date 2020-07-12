Juan Miguel Posada, dancer and colombian, who participated in the video of Sam Smith and Demi Lovato

He is the dancer Juan Miguel Posadathat flashed his talent in the music video ‘I’m Ready’ artists Sam Smith and Demi Lovato.

Is paisa de pura cepa. 13 years, he knew that his life is the dance.

A graduate of the school of the arts of the University of Southern California, as a student audition on Broadway, and was chosen for the musical “West Side Story”, where she played the role of Bernardo.

Posada had an audition for the film the director Steven Spielberg and in February of this year has accepted the challenge of making a casting of dancing in high heels, a new mode in the world of the show also known as the heel of the dance.

Passed the test, and jumped to share the stage with two of the most renowned artists of the time.

“It is a technique that is in full rage in Los Angeles. I’ve been two years in these classes, in fact, for the audition that I had for sending video to dance in heels and it was very fast, the other day I chose and I was doing the video”, tells of his experience with Sam Smith and Demi Lovato.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glD1M418bC0(/embed)

After graduating, he worked for a production of the Apple TV, but arrived in the quarantine from the coronavirus.

“I came to Colombia and I worked on my video with my companion Angel,” he says.

For the time being, develops its projects in the country, while it should be in the month of September to open the borders and be able to work in both markets, the united States and the Latin.