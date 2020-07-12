Jade Pinkett speaks with Will Smith’s adventure with the rapper August Alsina – People – Culture

In each count of the pairs the most durable and stable of Hollywood who occupy a position of privilege. However, in the last few weeks, the name of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett has begun to be in the mouth of all, but for other reasons: the rapper August Alsina has said in a television program, an american who had a relationship for years with the actress of Gotham . This Friday, the pair has broken the silence, and face-to-face, you spoke of the love for the podcast of the Pinkett.

Alsina had assured that, in the program, Breakfast Club , that she met the actress, in 2015, through his son, Jaden, and Smith is always aware of what was happening between them. “I completely dedicated myself to this relationship for years and I loved her deeply , to the point of saying that it could die right now, knowing that I finally felt that love for someone“he said.

The statements of the rapper have been played in most of the u.s. media and amplified in the networks. To try to restore calm to their followers, Pinkett Smith has decided to, in a first moment, to deny his words.

“What relationship does not exist. None of that is true, ” said their spokesman, but Alsina doubling the bet. “The truth can be uncomfortable, but I can’t apologize for this. Everyone has the freedom to feel what it could be, because when you are in true peace, no noise or comments becomes a whisper“he said

For the first time, then, to the actors, who put in 23 years of marriage, I felt that it was time to tell their truth, even if this means opening the door of his privacy, a door that until now had remained closed. The place chosen was the podcast of Facebook the actress.

There, sitting face-to-face in a round table discussion, decided to retrace the silence. First came the confirmation of Pinkett: on the contrary, has maintained a relationship with the rapper, who has acknowledged that he had known through his son.

Distance is annoying, the actor is the one who sets the pace and direction of discourse. “I think you have to say with clarity what happened,” he started to tell his wife, looking her straight in the eyes. “What?”, she replied, pretending to be dismissed. “We decided that we were going to give us our space. What happened?” he insisted. “Then I had a tangle of August”, he concluded to admit, but the answer also seemed to convince the husband that, between laughter, repreguntó and correct: “that mess? A”relationship”.

Once you have obtained the first step, the chat was flowing, almost without tension. So, for the first time the two have revealed that, without that almost no one knew about it, five years ago, has decided to stop their relationship. “I thought you were never going to talk to us. I really felt that it was over,” he said, and that gave foot so that he could temporarily locate its love affair with the rapper.

“For the last 4 and a half years ago, I started a friendship with the month of August. In fact, we have become very good friends. It all started because he needed help. I wanted to help him with his health, with his mental state. And I also had a lot of pain, I felt broken and in the process of the relationship that I have understood that it is not possible to find happiness on the outside,”expanded Pinkett.

“With the passing of time, I took another kind of entanglement with him. I just wanted to be good. It was long time that I was not feeling well. And it was a joy to help a person heal,” he explained, before your eyes, as an accomplice of her husband. Then the expected confession, the time has come to talk about the present and, also, on the plans they have for the future, because the two were in agreement that they expect to continue for many more years.

However, a simple statement of Smith in the middle of the speech, and lit a new theory.

“The two mistakes, without the fear of losing our family,” he said. The phrase, which has tried to carry the responsibility of Pinkett, has been read by many as a confirmation that both have had adventures. And then, from the network, many users supported the theory that the actor would have maintained a relationship with Margot Robbie, his partner in the film Focus, the masters of the scam .

Rumors about a relationship between them arose from some of the suggestive photos that the two parties in a cabin during the feast of the end of the shoot, and ended up leaking to the press. Although denied at the time, the version returned to collect the strength, because the film was produced, precisely, the date in which he and Pinkett decided to split up.

