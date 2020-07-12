FreeBuds 3 Huawei to 42%

FreeBuds 3, the headphones the most popular Huawei

The offer of headphones True Wireless has expanded so rapidly in the last few months. It is now rare manufacturer that does not have a model of this type to be able to meet the high demand in this type of technological devices. Huawei is one of the companies I got in the car, a long time ago, your proposal is perhaps the most popularity is: we refer to the FreeBuds 3.

These headphones have the active noise cancellation smartcan reduce environmental noise in real time, and the acquisition and cancellation of background noise as it changes. Inside, work a processor chip, the Kirin A1, coupled to an antenna of high performance and an encoder optimized, which allows, according to the brand, to establish a Bluetooth connection quickly, thus avoiding interference. They boast of having a the ultra-low-latency” and some of the dynamic driver from 14 mm to obtain a high-quality sound, as well as offering support for wireless charging -in the event that you prefer, or it is necessary to use cable, use the USB connector Type-C.

In terms of design, they kind of buffer, with a design very similar to the famous AirPods Apple first and second generation, so that the sensation of the ear is also similar. Needless to say, the surface is sensitive to the touch, being able to perform different types of gestures may, for example, change the track of the song, pause the playback or turn on the noise cancellation. Here, in the Output, as we have tried, so that you can better know how to perform the following video.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cws2aQFw8eI(/embed)

Now the Freebuds 3 with descuentazo

We found not one but two deals associated with these headphones you should know about yes or yes. The first of these is without doubt the most juicy, because it involves spending less money and have a couple of protagonists, that is to say: lI FreeBuds 3 in attractive red color. This model can be yours for a price 103,20 euro, which represents a reduction of 42% (75,80€) compared to the official price, on the same tab, you can find also in black 115,70 € and-white to 119 euro. You have them at your fingertips in blue with the following button.

In case you are interested to make yourself with the wireless base, then you should take a look at this discount. This is the FreeBuds 3 and white in color with charging station wireless at the price of 129 euros. That is to say, for 10 euros more than the cost of white, alone, takes accompanied of the base. You also have the link for you to take into account the purchase that best suits you below. All your.

*Note to the reader: the links in this article are part of our agreement with the affiliate Program of Amazon. In spite of this, our recommendations are always created freely, without regard to any type of request to be part of that mark.