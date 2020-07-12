Fame: The Matrix: where was the Machine City? | Zero One | City

Few films have had a significant impact in pop culture as “The Matrix”. Everything about it, from the revolutionary scenes action of the “bullet time” style, coated leather, and immediately became a symbol for all those who enjoyed the film the brothers wachowski brothers, joy in knowing that there will be a fourth part.

In addition to these elections made the stylistic, the film is intelligent, has something to say that kept the spectators to think, and come back to see time and time again since then. There are some things that you can only discover when you look at the ancillary materials that are created around a film, or to make theories about it.

For example, one of the unknowns that has kept the attention of the followers of “The Matrix” this is the location where the entire adventure takes place. Only at some points of the plot are done in the real world, because most of the time, the franchise is developed within the Matrixthe program created by the computer.

Once the Agent Smith becomes a great threat to human life, the permanence of the machines, Neo travel City Car to offer a deal and eliminate once and for all to this “virus”. But where is that exactly? Where is the famous City of the Machines of Matrix?

WHERE IS THE MACHINE CITIES OF THE TRILOGY OF “THE MATRIX”?

Machine from the City or Zero-One (01) is the city of the machines, which are the AI of “the Matrix” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

In “The Matrix: Revolutions” Neo follows the advice cryptic s Oracle and adventure to the City of the Machines. There is an audience with Deus Ex Machinaa powerful entity that serves as a leader and pseudo-divinity of the machines. Even though they represent the two sides of the The war of the Machinesthey are both in agreement that we need to cooperate to defeat Smith, what Neo finally manages to do, with a saving of the real world as in the virtual one.

The remaining human called City Car it is called in the most appropriate manner 01or Zero-One. Located in or near the region of the Fertile crescent Moon, Middle Eastthe metropolis technology is the headquarters of the artificial intelligence of agglomeration of the planet.

The location The Fertile Crescent Moon this is important because, in the same way that the area and Mesopotamia in particular, it is known as the “the cradle of civilization” for the humanity, he has also served as the place of birth of the civilization of machines. This parallel, even if not mentioned in the film, serves to connect both sides of this war.

But City Car is not started with the intention of the belligerents. As shown in a segment of “The Animatrix” the machines that he initially wanted to be recognized as an equal partner of humanity, with 01 operating as its capital. However, the humanity was tired of the economic influence of the machine, and categorically refused to the new nation.

They attacked the city with nuclear attacks, starting the The war of the Machinesthat human beings end up losing miserably because of their own self-destructive tendencies, such as the huge machines that had superior resources to not be tied down to a mortal life.

Since its sovereignty was established on the eve of the war, City Car still exists on the surface of the Earth during the time of the film “The Matrix”. Zionon the other hand, is designed by machinery after the war, and it was built under the ground, in accordance with the environmental damage severe that have caused the conflict.

At first sight, this puts the last vestiges of humanity, as discussed below, in contrast with the artificial intelligence the nascent and even flourishing. But when you consider the events that led up to this future, you could see that the machines and 01 they are very similar to humans, even going so far as to create the messianic prophecy The Choicesomething that could lead to Neo to position yourself as the protagonist of the franchise, and, finally, “win” the war.

