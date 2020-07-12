El nuevo novio de Irina Shayk es “¡muy feo!”: Mira las fotos y “¡las orejas!” – Diario Gol

Home Celebrity News El nuevo novio de Irina Shayk es “¡muy feo!”: Mira las fotos...
TRENDING STORIES
Irina Shayk luce vestido transparente de impacto en Italia
Irina Shayk fue una de las invitadas de honor al desfile de la temporada otoño-invierno de Intimissimi para White Cabaret en Verona, Italia. A...
the new Haute Couture collection by Chanel
After a successful first show digital Chanel, what is certain is that many people are reluctant to the arrival of the presentation of...
Irina Shayk le manda un mensaje a Bradley Cooper a través de su sudadera
¿Quién dijo que un buen 'look' no podía ayudarnos a expresar lo que sentimos? Vestir de qué color o con qué tipo de...
The criticism of the Dark (Netflix) with the best and the worst of the...
Arjun Sethi - 0
Dark came a couple of days ago with its third season on Netflix, put the final touches to one of...
Coronavirus in the United States around the surpass about 60 thousand cases in 24...
Vimal Kumar - 0
The United states has reported at least 62.500-two new cases of coronavirus on Fridaya record high for the third day in...