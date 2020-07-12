Donald Trump says it will suspend temporarily the migration for you, I COVID-19

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has informed on Monday that he will sign an executive order that temporarily suspends immigration to the United States as the country tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump made the announcement via his Twitter account, and did not offer further details, such as the deadline or the scope of who is affected in any way. The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

He said that this is “the light of the attack of the enemy in the invisible, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our american citizens”.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the job of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, the acting secretary of Homeland Security in the United States, Chad Wolf said that the us government and the governments of both Mexico, Canada, have agreed to extend by 30 days the temporary closure of its borders, but the trip is not essential.

“By working closely together, the United States, Mexico, and Canada agreed to extend the restrictions on the travel of non-essential by its boundaries, that are shared by an additional 30 days,” he wrote to Wolf.

He added that, “as stated in the president’s (Donald) Trump, in the past week, border control, travel restrictions, and other constraints continue to play a key role in stopping the spread of #coronavirus, and allowing for the gradual opening of the country”.

The president is often said that the hiv pandemic has strengthened your desire to further restrict access to the United States of america. It has imposed travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus, even in China, Europe, Canada, and Mexico.

The total or partial closure of the border between Mexico and the United States began on the last day of the 20th of march, and that will limit the travel of non-essential, and for tourism, as it does not affect the junction of the merchandise.

With the start-up of the government, Donald Trump has denied the for the asylum seekers on the basis of a rule that allows you to prevent the entry of people from other countries, when it is determined that there is a grave danger that the introduction of an infectious disease.

According to american experts, the impact of the pandemic on the economic activity in the United States has surpassed the expectations of the most pessimistic.

On the last day of the 16th of April, the u.s. department of Labor has revealed that over 5.2 million people requested unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total of new orders for 22 million in a four-week period.

It is more than 13 per cent of the work force to 159 million people, an unprecedented increase in such a short time.

The rate of approval of Trump’s Population fell to just six points in the last week, as he has stepped up scrutiny over the handling of the outbreak.

To take strong measures against illegal immigration, and a pledge to build a fence along the border with mexico, made it a central part of the election campaign for the Trump at the end of 2016.

Since taking over the presidency, has tried to rein in the widely-immigration, and restricting the travel of certain nations (mainly the muslim, by pressing up on the walls, making arrangements to send back to us almost immediately for asylum-seekers from certain countries, and is moving to reduce the number of refugees the United States accepts it.

With Fernanda Gusmão.