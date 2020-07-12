Delay the release in cinemas of the movie the monster hunter

United States.- The film adaptation of the game, Paul W. S. Anderson, starring Milla Jovovich, is one of the more recent Hollywood movies, with changes of direction due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

The adaptation of Screen Gems of the video game Capcom changes its release in cinemas from September 4, 2020 April 23, 2021.

Paul W. S. Anderson, writer and director behind the adaptation of the video game franchise Resident Evil, directed by Monster Hunter. The film stars Milla Jovovich (wife of Anderson), Tony Jaa, T. I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta.

The plot of the film focuses on a team leader, the military of the UN, called Artemis (Jovovich), who is transported to another world populated by monsters. There he meets the Hunter (Jaa), and the two come together to close a portal to prevent the monsters are attacking the Earth.

With the information of the Fair.