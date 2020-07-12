Children of celebrities that are controversial

In every family there are children who are the “black sheep”, that is to say, you guys have done a mischief, and it is something that also happens in the homes of the famous.

The printed version



Yes, the names of many celebrities were at the center of a hurricane, thanks to the behavior not suitable for their children. Here are some of those cases.

One of them is Charlie Sheen, son of actor Martin Sheen, who even if is not so young, has been involved in several controversies for his behavior. The consumption of drugs and domestic violence towards his ex-wifehe was put in a tight spot. In fact, it was said that his departure for the series “Two and a half men”, had to do with the aggressive behavior with their peers.

Chet Hanks

Tom Hanks is known for great roles in Hollywood, however, also be remembered for the scandals in which he saw the tangle of his son, Chet Hanks. Mainly, the guy is recognized for the addiction issues that led him to a rehabilitation center.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi

The the daughter of musician Jon Bon Jovi also lived under the shadow of the drug. In fact, on one occasion, Stephanie Rose had to be admitted to hospital urgent, the product of an overdose, when only I was 19 years old.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

Jaycee Chan

The the popular and beloved actor Jackie Chan, has also had flavors thanks to his son Jaycee Chan. The guy liked the drug-related problems. In fact, on one occasion, he found the marijuana under his power and this has paid off for several months in a prison in China.

His father said in a moment that excludes a Friend of his inheritance from his bad behavior. What will be true? It will be dawn and we’ll see.

SEE ALSO: A domestic animal without risk: Care and hygiene

Miley Cyrus

Of the innocent girl’s Disney there is nothing left, Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, have had a lot of controversy. Miley in the last few years has turned, is now a sexy girl and messy.

Cameron Douglas

The son of actor Michael Douglas has been in prison for more than five years for a drug deal. He was found guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine. He is the son of actor Michael Douglas and grandson of the deceased Kirk Douglas.

SEE ALSO: An initiative for early childhood

Look what is our YouTube channel!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMFhix-xMGQ(/embed)