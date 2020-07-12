As the “new normal” in restaurants?: Luisito “Communicates” you say so

The republic of COLOMBIA. One of the things that you love Ximena Duque of life, is the ability to enjoy it with your family. The actress, model and entrepreneur, who has dedicated his entire life to working for his career, he has found a sweet rest at the side of his companion, with whom he has a young daughter. So, with his eldest son Chris, Ximena has spent incredible days of quarantine, the attention and care for those he loves most.

In its most recent history of Instagram, the actress shared the beginning of a video, writing the following question: “do you Want to see the adventures of this couple?”. In the publication, you can see Jay Adkins with her daughter, Luna, playing and laughing. As you move the camera, the successful entrepreneur says: “you know what?” Moon river, and identifies his appearance and his father’s face every time he moved the camera and asked the same question time and time again.

MY PRINCESS CHRONICLES My favorite moments of all the days… watching my princess Luna Adkins grow and become the most special human on the planet. Posted by Jay Adkins on Saturday, July 11, 2020

The daily life and celebrations

The full video is a publication made by Jay Adkins through your account of Facebook. It’s called “the chronicles of my princess” and is a collection of moments that have lived together since the baby came into the world. In the recording, you can see how full of kisses when she was a small child. In another video, you saw his daddy while he is driving. Below, you can see the two learning numbers in Spanish.

As Jay Adkins speaks only English, the Moon communicates with him in a mix of English and Spanish: “papi, I love you,” said the girl, after a promise that he would never groom. To be sure that their little girl wants to keep that promise, said it would record, so that in the future can remember. Moon, an innocent, and he said that was fine.

When the Moon turned two years old, you could still go out and travel. Therefore, in order to festejarla, the family took the decision to travel to Disney, where the four lived moments of tenderness, fun and memorable. That first trip, all preserved precious memories and a couple of ears of Mimmie with the small to play at times.