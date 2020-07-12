I liked everything, he spoke the only ex of Luis Miguel ended well with him

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


In the world of the show, the mexican, the love for the life of the singer Luis Miguel it’s always been full of mystery, as if something has characterized the artist is that he is very reserved with his personal life.

During his career, the singer Soft to have in your repertoire of loving figures very average as singers Mariah Carey and Aracely Arámbula. However, there are also figures with lower profiles that seem to not be finished so in bad relations with him.

