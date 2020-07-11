What will be Henry Cavill put on a Superman cape?

The rumors about his return as the famous superhero are becoming more and more strong, but the british actor responds if this is a reality.

The Superman films have always been characterized by bringing the spotlight to the actors who have played this famous superhero, and one of them (and more current) is Henry Cavill, who made her first appearance in 2013, ‘Man of Steel’ had a very good reception from the public.

This production, Warner Bros Pictures has received criticism generally positive, and it was a success at the box office, unfortunately, its movie successors –‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in 2016 and ‘Justicie League 2017– not enjoyed good reviews and since then DC Film has not approved another project in the franchise.

But even if, officially, nothing has been said about it, the fans are eager to see the british actor again, using the Superman costume; the question is: how Henry Cavill will return to don the legendary red cape of the most famous super-hero comic book? All of this indicates that he himself has responded to this demand for Variety:

“The amount of speculation, I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and, at times, frustrating. You see people saying things as a fact. No, this is not the case. This has not happened, and that the conversation is not happening. But what is important is that people are really excited, and I think that it is important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are talking about, and even if they are inventing things, is good, because it means that they want to return to see the character.”

Zack Snyder, who joins The Justice League

And we agree with Henry, it is a reality that the fans expect “enthusiastic” of Superman in a new series or a movie, also there are many who do not direct their criticisms to the movie in which the actor has participated in, but the Warner Bros Pictures and DC Movies are more “unsure” of success.

What is a fact and the reality is that next year, thanks to the director and director Zack Snyder, we will have The League of Justice (Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal In, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa) says that the films of Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, but this time in the screens of the format of streaming HBO Max. This marks another opportunity to make things better, and waiting for the reception by the audience.

“I don’t know if I’m surprised. With everything that has happened this year, with the isolation and the cinema of the need to close and streaming services now is our way to get to the fun, it’s not really a surprise. I think that is one of those things where you have the chance, and I think it’s great that Zack has the opportunity to finally lay out their vision of (the Justice League) and I think that is really important to an author and a film director. When this does not happen, it is always a something sad. And now that Zack has the opportunity, and I am happy to see,” said the british 37-year-old.

The actor mentioned

Henry Cavill not only is world-famous for having played Superman, while ‘Man of Steel’ was the opening to Hollywood to begin a proven track record of performance in recent years has had the opportunity to stand for his performance in the other tapes as ‘Inmortals’ (2011), ‘The Man from U. N. C. L. E.’ (2015) and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fall-out ” (2018).

Recently gained popularity in the screen streamed with ‘The Witcher series for Netflix based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, which has left a good taste in your mouth when you interpret the witcher Geralt of Rivia. After the success of the first season, Netflix and the manufacturer of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, he decided to develop the second season. It is only a matter of time before Henry is back in form and to interpret this character who has won the acclaim of audiences and critics. Image: Clasos

