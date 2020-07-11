TODAY, the Concert on the line “with You at a distance” will bring together four outstanding artists

Madrid. “In Madrid it’s raining and everything is as it has always” sang in one of their songs of Alejandro Sanz, the ambassador and the “pride of Moratalaz” -one of the 21 districts of the capital city of Epaña-as was recognized Thursday in a ceremony held in the city Hall of this city.

Already last Sunday, the singer attended the M-30, one of the ways to get around Madrid, for the baptism of the “Bridge of the Heart Partío” (now known as the bridge of the Star), and he offered us a short surprise concert to begin, heat the encouragement to the citizens of madrid, after months of imprisonment.

For Sanz, the guy who grew up in the Avenida del Doctor García Tapia, Park Z, and the above-mentioned bridge of the Star at Madrid, from which the blinded by the headlights of the car, he imagined many of the melodies, these are the states one day,” so many emotions”.

He has confessed this Thursday, in the Cibeles Palace -the seat of the town hall – to receive “in recognition of his career and his special connection to Madrid, and in the district of Moratalaz”.

“I went back to my neighborhood and the bridge that I asked that I could devote to music. I respected, so I can say that this bridge has something magical, like Madrid, that has magic and no matter how much time passes outside of it, because it always welcomes you with open embrace, and say, in all parties: that is one of the cities that has best been received all over the world” and thanked the artist.

What has been said, in the presence of his daughter Manuela, a newcomer from Mexico, but also madrid -as he recalled his father, and after an approach to place flowers in the cauldron of Cybele, “those who have died during childbirth for the damn virus, and in recognition of all those who have put their grain of sand to be more bearable”.

“This action on Sunday arrived in madrid, we had the heart, a little less of the party”, said the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, together with the vice-mayor, Begoña Villacís, the spokesperson for all the groups in the municipal and the managing director of Tourism, Almudena Maíllo.

During the event, was able to see a small summary of the event last Sunday, and his interpretation of songs like “Corazón partío”, or “fast Life”, it has made delivery of a commemorative plaque and a photo of the moment.

“This is a gift that I will carry with me always, and I hope to be a good ambassador to Madrid,” stressed Sanz, to which the mayor has not hesitated to subscribe to that was” for more than 30 years ago, has started to form its successes”, “madrid Moratalaz” to be more precise, in “this city that is born in the barrios and that attracts people with dreams.”