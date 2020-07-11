The risk of being liable for the vaccine on the part of the United States

EFE/EPA/RON WITTEK/ File



“It seems to Me a real concern that the actions that you are taking in the United States, may serve to collect vaccines and medicines to counter the COVID-19”, points out in an interview with Efe professor Lawrence Gostin, director of the Institute for Global Health at the Faculty of Law at the Georgetown.

At the same time, the Government of Donald Trump’s life for the life of the multilateral order, and once you become a member of his intention to leave the Organization, and the World Health organisation (WHO), the united states government is hiring tens of millions of dollars for a potential vaccine and treatment against the hiv pandemic.

The problem is, according to agree with the experts, is that Trump does not seem to take into account the global dimension of the fight against the pandemic, and to act with the intent to ensure that all of the initial inventory of possible cures.

On the march he tried to persuade the German company CureVac to the change of its investigation of a possible vaccine against the COVID-19 in the United States, which, possibly, will not prosper, and it ended with the departure rushed to his then-chief operating officer of the american Daniel Menichella, and in the statement of the German Government, in which all there is to know about a pandemic is a matter of “national security.”

In the past month, the White House has ordered the purchase of nearly all of the production in September for the treatment of redemsivir of the north american company Gilead, is one of two medicines that have proven to be useful against the COVID-19.

Thomas Senderovitz, which is responsible for the Danish Agency of Medicine, said last week on public television of his country, that the step taken by the US to respond to redemsivir this is bad news for Europe and for the world, in the midst of a global economic crisis.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before. A company that decides to sell all of its inventory to a single country. It is a very odd and inappropriate,” he said.

For the Operation “Warp Speed” gained in the week of its biggest contracts: $ 1,600 million to Novavax, a pharmaceutical research, in its infancy, it has developed a possible vaccine for the COVID-19-to the end of the year.

The reimbursement involves a commitment to deliver one million doses of the new vaccine, it is a very high number for a new production, to a multi-national corporation, and that it could be used to immunize 50 million people.

Novavax is in addition to a dozen or so candidates for a vaccine against the COVID-19, which are located in the promising projects of the Johnson & Johnson (funded by 456 million in federal money) and Modern (500 m) and Ground (1,200 million dollars).

“There are a lot of reasons to be concerned that the Administration’s Trump not to share on an equitable basis, vaccinations and medications are essential to combating the pandemic. It was operated under the platform of the America First, and it seems clear to me that he’s going to want to ensure that the majority of the world’s production. This to be able to respond to it will be the largest in the U.S. it is also the first to make a vaccine,” says Gostin.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the principal epidemiologist of the country, and he believes that the United Kingdom should have access to, by 2021, about 200,000 doses to immunize the population against SARS-CoV-2, which is equivalent to 40% of the global production of vaccine for the seasonal flu shots a lot more cost-effective and easy to manufacture.

It makes you think that the companies that have received support in return for commitments on the part of Washington, including the giant Ground, they will be pressured to put all of his or her productive capacity in the service of the United States of america.

“Actions such as the purchase of Gilead have a particularly detrimental on the self and is contrary to the spirit of global solidarity. In addition, the notice of withdrawal from the WHO shows that the Trump does not care much about the co-operation and equality in health care,” says professor Gostin.