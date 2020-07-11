The movie of Monster Hunter delayed the first until the 23rd of April 2021

The film of the video game series Monster Hunter you’re doing Paul W. S. Anderson, with Milla Jovovich the main protagonist is late, and it seems to have its release date for the April 23, 2021.

The original plan for this film was to reach out to the cinemas all over the world on September 4, 2020, but now the manufacturer of the tape, Sony, has confirmed that they have delayed their plans. With the new release schedule the company seems to be scheduled for 23 April 2021, which equates to a substantial delay of about seven months.

The company has not explained the reasons for the delay, so that we do not know if it is due to complications to the order of the day arising from the pandemic covid-19 it has influenced the production and posproduccin, if the pandemic has forced to review your calendar for the premiere of do not delay ms other tapes, or if they are simple trading plans are motivated by other reasons.

Monster Hunter it is a movie with Milla Jovovich (Artemis). She is the protagonist, along with another hunter, who plays Tony Jaa. The direction is entrusted to Paul W. S. Anderson, who had a stellar cast that includes Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Ron Perlman and Josh Helman, among others.

In this adaptation for the success of Capcomthe latest installment has sold millions of copies, Milla Jovovich (The fifth element) to interpret Artemisthe leader of the Alpha Team, a group of elite soldiers of the UN the duty to address the dangerous and gigantic monsters. This cacera bug soon complicate when the character of Tony Jaa (Ong Bak), an expert in these types of threats, coming from another reality, seems to warn of the danger. Jaa, that to interpret a hroe thousand-year known as the hunterbe the nexus of union between the two universes that chocarn and mezclarn.

Delivery the last of the series, Monster Hunter World, he became in February of 2019 in the ms success in the history of Capcom. If you want to know ms ms the recent expansion, in which we will hunt down the creatures and monsters in the environment of the ice cream, we recommend our complete guide.