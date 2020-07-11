The inslita truth about the fortune of Kim Kardashian

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


The Forbes magazine has revealed the news that he was talking in the last weeks is not true: it is the luck of Kim Kardashian. Apparently, it is not so billionaire as I announced recently.

The famous tabloid the economic that the tit the wife of Kanye West you do not have enough money to be considered this way. In reality, this is not the first of the Clan who goes through something like that, because Kylie Jenner was in the same situation.



