The inslita truth about the fortune of Kim Kardashian

The Forbes magazine has revealed the news that he was talking in the last weeks is not true: it is the luck of Kim Kardashian. Apparently, it is not so billionaire as I announced recently.

The famous tabloid the economic that the tit the wife of Kanye West you do not have enough money to be considered this way. In reality, this is not the first of the Clan who goes through something like that, because Kylie Jenner was in the same situation.

Forbes Magazine declared that Kim Kardashian has more money than you think.

The Daily Mail report that the entrepreneur, to sell part of its shares of KKW brand Coty was not the price that indicates that your partner (billions of dollars) in his account of Twitter, when the happiness.

According to inform the portal, the company is worth $ 900 million, so the buyer only purchased a portion of the price of 200 million euro, which reduces the magnitude of wealth.

The daughter of Kris Jennerone , therefore, can be considered a billionaire as has been repeated by many media. This is also because his mother has a 8% of the company.

In total, by the year 2021, it will be 72% of the profits. However, even if it does not reach the figure that many halagaron, ranking as one of the women, ms independent, and a leader.

Kanye West bean has informed his followers that his wife had become “billionaire”.

In addition, it was announced that continue to participate in the rea creative of the brand. It should be noted that, clearly, this is not the only income, as it has several entries.

Kim Kardashian expenses of up to a million dollars for only a certain type of advertising on your Instagram, that, even if he is not a billionaire is a women’s ms rich and powerful of the world.