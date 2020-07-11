Such as the cinema, theatres or museums? The agony of the sector for the bubble platforms

The end of the week arrives. Editing lists after the crisis of the covid. Only 60% of the cinemas are open, and those that are, have done so lukewarm. The first weekend of the opening of the movie, the figures were devastating: 284.000 euro box officewith ‘Next’, the Pixar repescada for a first contact with the new normal as the title of the show most watched of the week-end. The end of the week of its release, the 6 to the 8 of march, the total turnover of the rooms was of 5.878.992 euro. With the forecast of these data, the distributors have delayed their more powerful versions –’Mulan’, which Disney had expected brand-new the world until the end of July, waiting for the pandemic to sell– and have taken advantage to give exit to their purchases less ambitious.

The film industry is pessimistic for the change of the model of consumption that has forced and accelerated the pandemic. On the one hand, retailers and distributors encourage them to go to the cinema with promotional campaignsin view of what the perfect storm (limited seating, previews, ugly, uncomfortable, health protocols, and the fear of contagion) to discourage the public back to the meeting. In addition to the emergence of new platforms that offer every time the most extensive catalogs (even if not always more diverse) and that they have the talent checks that the traditional studies, with the data in hand, it’s only the drop to maintain the film event (franchising, family, cinema, and adaptations superheróicas). Some brave ones, like Cinema Ambasciatori, you had the courage to be born, in which the industry is dying.

Told Godard that the homeland of the film is the museum, and with a production of more and more atomized in the production of the film at the cinema is colonized by the ‘blockbuster’, the exhibitors have decided to pull of nostalgia and familiarity, and began to experience a phenomenon anomalous to now in the bulletin Spanish: awakenings. Are not the heritage exclusive film library or the Film Studio or the Artistic Metropol –theaters out of the loop, the majority, or a film club. The cinema The phenomena of Barcelonawith posters of the premiere, every time carried out the re-runs, which are the ones that really make the box.

If the end of the week of re-opening of one of the titles that came to the poster of the ‘new Cinema Paradiso’ by Giuseppe Tornatore, first published in 1988 –and whose soundtrack he has composed Ennio Morricone, who died this Monday– and last weekend came the liquidation of the ‘Apocalypse Now (1979)Francis Ford Coppola, this Friday is the paradox, not only that, five of the top ten are replicas (‘Dersu Uzala’, 1975, Akira Kurosawa; ‘Under the Skin’, 2013, Jonathan Glazer; the ‘Rec 4’, 2014, by Jaume Balagueró; ‘pan’s labyrinth’, 2006, Guillermo del Toro, and ‘First Love’, Takashi Miike, retrieved march), but ‘the labyrinth of the faun” is the title with the largest number of copies (172), with respect to 159 of the ‘Where are you, Bernadette?, the last film of Richard Linklater. In the face of uncertainty, better known.

Of the ten films of the weekend, five are shot

The case of ‘Under the Skin’ is a science fiction film become a cult film, starring Scarlett Johansson, usually in the lists of the actresses better paid, selected at the Toronto, Venice, and nominated for two BAFTA awards, it could only be seen in Spain, at the Festival of Sitges to not find the distribution. Up to now, that Avalon and Netflix have agreed to bring togetherwith a first initial meeting and, subsequently, to be a part of the catalogue of the Spanish platform. A demonstration of the system, created in the 80’s, and that it imposes the uniqueness of the exhibition spaces, for a minimum of four months, has a short life expectancy.

The film looks back in moments of doubt. If the accounts of the meeting do not leave to close and to join the list of theaters demolished or turned into supermarkets, clothing stores or electronics stores. Will return the cinema to the museum –or the art room and to his homeland, as Godard said? There will be room for all platforms and aggregators that offer content audiovistuales in the form of a catalogue or hire on request? Netflix has cumplico 10 years from your first subscription. Netflix has landed in Spain in 2015. In these five years, the cake has been open to new players: Movistar+, FlixOlé, Amazon, HBO, Rakuten, Apple TV, Disney+, Sky, Starsplay and those that are to come.

The industry tilts in the debate between the co-existence and war between the cinema and the platforms the platforms to the other. After months of great anticipation, last April, has started to operate in the united States Quibi, the streaming platform Jeffrey Katzenberg –founder of Dreamworks alongside Steven Spielberg and David Geffen, specialized in series of excellent workmanship –among his purchases star Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro and Spielberg– with chapters of between eight and ten minutes in length, a small ‘starters’ to see in the subway or in line at the supermarket. 50 the original series for its implementation, and with an investment of 1,750 billion (€1.546 million) for his release, Quibi played in Los Angeles as the “next big thing”but something has gone wrong, as he explains a recent article published by ‘the Vulture’.

The day of the premiere, the application of Quibi was the third most downloaded in the Apple store. In mid-June, it had already plummeted to the post 284. And, as this another article in ‘Vanity Fair“the prospect of reaching 21 million users in the month of April 2021 have fallen by € 5 million. And, according to estimates by estimate by ‘Variety’, only 8% of the users who have enjoyed three months of free trial and have paid for the subscription. Numbers well below competitors recent, like Disney+, whose main advantage are the classics and the animated franchise of Star Wars and Marvel. For this reason, it is not clear that the business of the platforms that can accommodate more actors. Perhaps until the platforms have reached their cap. In a world In transformation, so rapid, the industry and consumers are becoming more and more conservative and the film room is no longer your space.