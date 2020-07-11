One more! The new film by Angelina Jolie will not be distributed in the rooms by the pandemic

Despite the fact that the disturbance that caused the pandemic of the Covid-19 for the film industry has been immense, that does not mean that the movie may not be brand new, in different media, which is the reason why it has been revealed that the new film of Angelina Jolie will also go directly to a streaming service.

Some years ago it was unthinkable the idea that the major studios avoid releasing their films in the cinema, but the coronavirus forced everyone to adapt. Now, it has been reported that the new fantasy film of Angelina Jolie, titled ‘The one and Only Ivan’, it leaves the streaming service, Disney+.

Based on the novel by Katherine Applegatethis film combines live action with animation, and for those who are not familiar with the plot, ‘The one and Only Ivan, revolves around the friendship between the gorilla Ivan, and a small elephant named Stella. The supporting cast features Sam Rockwell as Ivan and Angelina Jolie as the Star, and also includes actors of the calibre of Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan and Bryan Cranston.

This news, that the film has hit the streaming of the House of the Mouse has been given by an officer of the film’s director, Thea Sharrock, ensuring that the film will bring lots of joy and enchantment for all the family you have the opportunity to see the film in streaming.

“The world has changed suddenly. People from all over the world have shared important experiences and life-changing in ways that we had not seen in a century. In response to this, I am very happy that we can share with the world the fascinating and original story of Katherine Applegate in ‘The one and Only Ivan’ in this month of August, Disney+, to bring a bit of joy through this unique film, true friendship, and is inspired by a true story”said Thea Sharrock.

Unlike many of the films affected by the pandemic, this represents only a delay of less, how to the new date for the premiere of ‘The one and Only Ivan’, which will be on the 21st of August this year, Disney+it is only a week after he had contemplated in his original plan.