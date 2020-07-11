Off Side: Kim and Khloe Kardashian are ready to praise the new hair color, Kylie Jenn

Kylie Jenner it is not a surprise to their followers on social networks. Only a week ago he boasted of his new tone blonde. Apparently the business woman that was bored of this and decided to re-dye her hair brown.

The businesswoman has shared a suggestive photograph in its Instagram where you have seen with a close corset pink. It is there where her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian he had an opinion on the new change of look.

“Damn, I like that color of hair”says the star of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. While Khloe tells Kylie that this is your tone appropriate. “Oh, I literally fainted!”he says in reference to the corset.

The mother of Kylie, Kris Jenner, nor stayed behind and said that it looked ‘gorgeous’ with this new tone. Based on the photos of Instagram, it seems that the businesswoman and model, has decided to change its image after the birthday party Khloe Kardashian, who was held the last week-end.

Especially for an image that he shared with his mother in the social network, where you can see Kylie with her pink hair.

It should be noted that the famous american family had a meeting at the end of last week for 36 years Khloe Kardashian. It was Kim Kardashian the only one of the sisters, who was not at the meeting, since he was travelling with his family.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Demi Rose is going to London, with a suggestive photo on Instagram

Demi Rose is going to London, with a suggestive photo on Instagram