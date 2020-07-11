No more Peter Parker! Tom Holland shared his gaze as Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’

The actor Tom Holland is one of the most active on its social network with which it shares a large part of the processes for the development of his film and has recently shared a video in which we performed a test for the coronavirus, to start the recordings of his next film and now Tom Holland he has shared his change of look for the film ‘Uncharted’.

After several years of planning, finally, has given the green light for the start of the recordings of the film “Uncharted,” which is based on the video game of the same name, this time starring Tom Holland, who will give life to a young Nathan Drake, for what should be the first of a series of films, although this will depend on the receipt of the public.

Through their social networks, Tom Holland shared his change of look to give life to Nathan Drake in the movie ‘Uncharted’, which was originally going to start the recordings in march of last year, but had to be postponed because of the pandemic of coronavirus, which had been delayed, also its release date and is now scheduled for July 2021 if you have finished all the recordings in time and form.

‘Uncharted’ will also feature Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, the best friend of Nathan Drake, in addition to a special participation of Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle roles that are not yet specified, all under the direction of Ruben Flesicher, the director of ‘Venom’ in 2018.

Currently, Tom Holland is one of the most popular actors, because after ‘Uncharted’, will start with the recordings of the third chapter of the saga of Spider-Man for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, in addition to watching the premiere of ‘Cherry’, a film in which he starred under the direction of the brothers Russo.