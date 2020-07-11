Naya Rivera: these are the 3 interpretations the more points of view on “Glee”

The republic of COLOMBIA. Ximena Duque you have a beautiful family, are part of Jay Adkins, and their children Chris Carabias and the Moon Adkins. During this quarantine, the family has had a lot of quality time and was able to enjoy large, that go very well and it takes a lot. Who else publishes about them on their social networks is Ximena, because he loves to share his day-to-day with their followers.

However, his eldest son, also enjoys to publish many of the stories of Instagram and, lately, his little sister comes out in many of them. The last one who posted, can be heard laughing and joking with the Moon, while trying to put headbands on their dogs. While Chris pretends to be a funny voice, saying “look at this pretty princess”, you can listen to the Moon, and the laughter in the distance.

Later, she shared another publication curious, where you focus directly at his little sister. In the video, can be heard to say: “What are you doing, Moon? What is rich?” To the questions of his brother, the girl responded with something incomprehensible, and Chris repeated: “what ta’ do?”. Luna replied he, confused, said “I don’t understand”. Luna raises her voice and tries to be understood by his brother, but without success, as the young man says: “I still don’t understand,” and ends the video.

The first time with the chocolate

In a post on their account of Facebook, the eldest son of Ximena Duque committed a crime that is certainly pulled a good laugh out of his followers. One day, while he was in charge of the Moon, leaving his mother to work, he decided to ask the little if he had ever eaten chocolate. His answer was no, so I tried to offer a little bit to try it out. Contrary to what I expected, the Moon was very outspoken in his decision to not want to eat the chocolate, so Chris opted to ask if I wanted a oreo cookie.

By accepting the proposal, that he went to the kitchen and eat some cookies that Luna loved. The plan her brother had to give to try only one, because I knew that his mom was not going to like it. However, the Moon was eager to eat another cookie, so that had to go to her to ask, and Chris received a small criticism to give it to him to try a food that Ximena still didn’t want to give. Oops!