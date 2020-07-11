Karol G previews “Oh, My God!”

Singer #1, Karol G, presented the theme of “Oh, My God!”. The colombian is the second artist who has received several nominations in the Premios Juventud 2020, and the female singer with the most number of nominations.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ou2c2aj5Fcw(/embed)

The song was produced by one of his collaborators for many years, Ovy on the Drums.

The release comes after the success of easy Karol G with Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”, which broke all kinds of records and currently is the Latin song most listened-to 2020 in the united States.

In addition to working on his music, Karol G has collaborated on more simple during 2020. The last week has appeared on the last album, Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, aim for the Moon, on the theme: “have fun”.

Karol G joined the Jonas Brothers for the song “X”, which they performed during the special of LeBron James, Graduated Together, and in the last episode of NBC’s, The Voice.

Do not miss any detail of the song by the colombian in the attached video.