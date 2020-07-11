Johnny Depp vs Amber Herad: the scandalous crossing of accusations between the couple in a lawsuit for defamation

The Copyright of the image

AFP The caption of the image

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has appeared in a court in London.





The domestic violence charges that were heard at a London court between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, were strident.

From one side, the american actor and film producer gave his version of no-holds-barred: “Thell is breaking” at home, presumably, if you do not follow the “rules” of his ex-wife.

On the other hand, Listened to, and a lawyer told episodes physical and sexual violence on the part of the actorthat allegedly came to throw a bottle of champagne or a cell phone to the face.

The attendance was in the high Court in London, where he develops a test for defamation for a newspaper article in the ” british journal The Sun that points to Depp as a “kicker of the wives”.

The attorneys of the plaintiff say that the article contains “defamatory charges of the utmost seriousness”.

The Copyright of the image

PA Media The caption of the image

Amber Heard, 35 years old, according to Depp as a man who uses violence.





Officials of the newspaper say that what is published is accurate, for what they’re trying to prove in court.

“Nourishing care”

When it comes to her relationship with Heard, Depp explained to the court that it was “normal” that the couple has eaten dinner in front of the tv and lying or sitting on the couch together.

“But sometimes, out of nowhere, if my hand was not holding the hand of the lady Felt, if I had my arm around her, or any other thing, she came up and took my hand and put it in the thigh, then I was feeding the attention he wanted,” he said.

“It was almost as if it were rules, he has a routine and if the routine does not meet their standards, then there was a problem,” added Depp, of 53 years.

The Copyright of the image

EPA The caption of the image

Depp has been filed in the high Court of London to present his testimony.





During the fourth day of the proceedings, the high Court heard that Depp arrived late for the celebration of the thirtieth birthday of the Hearing in 2016, after receiving bad news about their financial situation.

I went to bed a little later, “to avoid any confrontation,” because it showed “anger… anger” for the delay.

In this regard, the actor was accused of have “pulled“on the ground Heard island and take hair in the course of a violent struggle, which has always denied.

The bottle of champagne

At the hearing, Sasha Wass QC, representative of the editorial The The sun, News Group newspapers, has given testimony that he knew the newspaper to publish your article.

To resume with the episode of the birthday, has observed that Depp got up from the bed to discuss with Heard after the birthday party taken, which the actor denied.

The Copyright of the image

EPA The caption of the image

Heard spoke with ‘The Sun’, in 2018, interview to the newspaper to publish an article online.





The lawyer for the actor said that johnny Depp is “very worried” by the news that he had received that night, about their finances “, and the last thing I wanted to tell him that it was a disappointment to his wife.”

Depp replied: “I Think that the last thing a husband would want to hear.”

Wass then accused of Depp take a magnum bottle of champagne and arrojársela hearsayeven if he has not given. The actor has also rejected the claim.

In addition, he was accused of take to Felt for the hair and push back against his bed. And, he observed: “When she tried to leave, bloqueaste the door of the room and tried to take the hair.”

Deep also “thrown down” his wife and “hit the chest” the first to leave a message of birthday that contained an expletive and out penthouse.

The Copyright of the image

Getty Images The caption of the image

The thirtieth birthday of Amber Heard, was held in the iconic building, Eastern Columbia Building, in Los Angeles.





Wass then gave the court more details of the events that followed, described as the incident of defecation”.

The lawyer has told Depp that “caught the attention” that “was the date of the birthday of Amber, when the concierge had found faeces on the bed”.

Sure that after Depp has received the photographs of the stool, that the actor has found “fun”, and made jokes about his wife.

Depp has defended himself: “it Was one of the most absurd and unexpected that I have seen in my life, so, yes, first I laughed because it was very strange”.

The Copyright of the image

Getty Images The caption of the image

The couple was married between 2015 and 2017.





But he said that it was “a mystery” to find out who defecated in the bed. “And it was not a dog of three or four kilos”, in reference to the animals of the couple, one of whom is said to have “problems with their habits make the bathroom”.

“I was convinced that this was the woman Heard him, or one of his minions involved in leaving human feces in bed,” added Depp.

He told the court that he thought the incident was “a fitting end to the relationship.

Domestic violence

The details of the the allegations Heard of sexual violence against the actor is heard in private this Friday and will not be revealed to the press and to the public.

But Heard, has said that Depp arrived at the penthouse “drunk and stoned”, was enraged and then he threw the phone “as someone who launches a ball of baseball”, golpeándole in the eyes.

The Copyright of the image

PA Media The caption of the image

Heard presented a photograph of the alleged incident as proof.





The court also heard that an agent of the police of Los Angeles has seen no “wounds” in the face of Hearing.

The domestic violence specialist Melissa Saenz indicated that he saw no sign on the face of the Felt after the alleged incident in may of 2016.

Wass suggested that the police “has not paid attention to this case.”

It is expected that the witnesses, including former partners of Depp, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, a testimony, video calls, and it is expected that the hearing will last three weeks.

Now you can receive notifications of BBC World. Download the new version of our app and actívalas for do not miss our best content.