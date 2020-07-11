Iron Man, Darth Vader, and more

You will need these boxes of LEGO

Create authentic pieces of art out of LEGO pieces it is something that you should not miss, if you have visited one of their official stores, or you’re a fan passionate about the brand. Because surely you’ve already seen the buildings, which are almost impossible to imagine and also paintings recreated on the basis of small blocks.

Well, the latter is basically what they propose now, with the LEGO Art, a new product line that will allow any user to create their own box, your own work of art with some of the most representative images for many of us, and ranging from portraits of Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe, the Beatles or the very Iron Man or Darth Vader.

How do you create these images? As if it were a sort of the pixel art only based on small pieces of LEGO. The boxes are equipped with a base on which are placed following a instructions where it should go every one of them. A mix between following a pattern and assemble a puzzle. In addition, the mobile app includes audio with interviews and extra content of interest.

The funny thing is that each of these boxes allows different creations and, in some cases, the ability to connect them all to create one of higher size. Therefore, depending on the set you purchase you can choose one or the other. These are the current four, which, as we say to allow between 3 and 4 different images in each of them. To have them all, you’ll have to buy multiple times the same set. Because once mounted you do not want to take it apart to re-do.

Four sets current LEGO Art are the following:

Lego Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol: account with a total of 3.332 parts and allows any of the four iconic images that the artist has made one of the biggest myths of the Hollywood cinema, Marilyn Monroe

Lego The Beatles: it gives you the option to create the images of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison or Ringo Starr. The set is 2.933 parts

Lego Marvel Studios Iron Man: in this set, with 3.156-pieces, it is possible to build three separate images of Iron Man, or participate in a three to give as a result a Man of large Iron

Lego Star Wars Sith: finally, this set based on star wars and 3.395 parties to give the opportunity to recreate the portraits of Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and Darth Maul, or combine all three to create a bigger version of Darth Vader

LEGO Art, release date and price

With a the price of 120 euro for each setthe size of these boxes is 40 x 40 cm and if you combine the three the result will be a box of 120 x 40 cm, it will depend on what you want, but recognize that it is easy to imagine a home for more than one of their places to decorate the walls with style. There is no doubt that LEGO knows with whom you associate, and another example is the recent LEGO Super Mario.