I’d like to go, but I don’t know if we will go at this time

It is now possible to add to David Goffin of Belgium to the list of players that are not safe to travel to New York to play the US Open next month. The N ° 10 of the world, says that even hesitated to go to New York and wait a little more before making a final decision.

David Goffin says that it is not safe to play at the US Open

According to Sky Sports, Goffin says that although he would like to play in the event, is still on the fence. “I’d like to go and tailor my program, but I don’t know if we will go at this time”.

The cases are on the rise, so I don’t know if it’s good to go, but I’ll try. Practice it on the fields in preparation for the Masters of Cincinnati and the US Open. At the end of the day, I don’t know why it was not good, but, of course, the conditions can change.

The conditions are really difficult with a player more than one, or maybe two at the most. I am still doubtful, I’m Not 100% sure I’m out of there. “ The belgian added that he and other players would also like to know more details about the guidelines that the USTA will be used in the event that a player tests positive during the event.

“You’ve seen the past few days and weeks, the players have made COVID-19. The virus is in the world of tennis. We do not know what will happen if there are cases during the tournament. It will be canceled? we’d like to hear more details and then it will be more clear for us to make a decision [if I travel to New York, or not]”.

Britain’s Jamie Murray expressed similar concerns at the beginning of this week, as the best female players of Ash Barty and Simona Halep in the earlier interviews. David Goffin is the first male player in the belgian to reach the ATP Top 10 ranking.

He has won four ATP titles and reached nine ATP finals. He reached the quarter-finals of roland garros, the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Also reached the final of the ATP World Tour Finals in 2017, where he defeated Dominic Thiem, Not. the world

1 Rafael Nadal, world number 2 Roger Federer to reach the final, where he was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov. His best performance at the US Open has reached the fourth round in 2017, 2018, 2019.