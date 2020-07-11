How is your relationship with Maluma?

Feid is one of the Latin artists of the moment within the urban fabric of the music, and after his recent premiere of ‘Porfa remix”, for which he has worked with other great artists such as J Balvin, Sech, Justin Quiles or Maluma, the singer wanted to speak with CNN in Spanish on how is your relationship with the last.

“I have known a long time ago, because when he started his process as an artist in Colombia, I have had a lot to do with everything that was going on aroundin the scene, to make music, then we had many friends in common and many producers in town” said Feid on how he started his friendship with Maluma.

The friendship between the two arose out of coincidence from multiple coincidences, and since then, together, they have worked on big themes, such as “COOL KERIAS’, or now, in ‘Porfa Remix”. “During the evolution of his career and all the work of my career, we have always seen the sites or should we go get something to drink, and by the time we found ourselves more often, and that was the construction of a relationship of friendship so cool” said the singer of ‘Maybe’.

Such is the friendship between the two colombians, who are now also neighbors in Miami, they were able to celebrate together the first nomination for the “Latin Grammy” of the Feid. Only after the recording of the video clip of ‘Cool kerias’ in Los Angeles, the singers were left to make new music and just found out the nominations for the prestigious awards from the Latin Academy of Arts and Sciences of the Recording. A couple of nominations from those that have not appeared the name of Maluma, who, even if he was angry, nothing prevented him to celebrate with his friend Feid that was a great moment for him.

“The express to me why he was angry, and five minutes later I said, ” but you know what? This is your first time, let’s celebratewe do something, we’re going to go well, because I remember the first time that I had my application and I celebrated it very well, now we are going to celebrate your’ ” have fun, Feid on a good anecdote of the relationship between the two.