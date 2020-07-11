Game of Thrones: the Cosplay of Sansa Stark looks identical to Sophie Turner

Sansa Stark it is one of the female characters from the HBO series “Game of Thrones”well , being a very popular theme among the community of fans and cosplayers of Russian origin, known as “Anya Vonti” surprised its 62.1 thousands of followers Instagram with a map cosplaythat made it look like the double loss of the famous actress Sophie Turnerwho plays the character.

With great care, the cosplayers including some details of their characterization, with a nice red wig, pupilentes, complete with a wardrobe with an emblem of the Stark family and the hard work of special effects with Photoshop, and various photo sessions, because it is expected the final result, from the chair of Game of Thrones.

Many of his followers praised their version of Sansa Stark, as Anya Vonti has been declared a huge fan of the original series by HBO, recalling that, in the coming years, there will be a new project of saga direct to the small screen, who has thrilled the fandom, to be able to continue to see more awesome cosplay as herself.

The cosplay of Sansa Stark

The actress Sophie Turner, who played one of the daughters of lord Eddard Stark of GOT), has opened a big way to the action of other films like the new saga X-Men, where there represented Jean Gray; but it was a matter of time since she announced her first pregnancy with her husband Joe Jonas.

The series of Game of Thrones had a total of 8 seasons, becoming a success of the television current, and the character of Sansa Stark, also known as the Mistress of the Invernalia, was one of the most popular, go hand-in-hand with the character of Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and Daenerys Targaryen, the latter also re-created with a cosplay by the talented Anya Vonti.

Cosplay of Daenerys Targaryen