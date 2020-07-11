four films to watch for the month of July

Disney More know very well what to do to keep your captive audience: in spite of the delays caused by the coronavirus in the film and productions, the channel continues to drive interesting content and, in particular, fresh for their ever more numerous members.

The month of July 2020 is perhaps the demonstration of a discreet but effective strategy of the channel to view the content that is always new, despite the limitations that the quarantine it was able to impose the new projects on the small screen:

4 movies to see in Disney Plus

HamiltonThomas Kail (2020)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSCKfXpAGHc(/embed)

For Hamilton ua is called “the best musical of the last few decades,” and, of course, the reasons are not lacking: with a setting of luxury, a soundtrack is unforgettable, and a brilliant use of native resources tv, musical, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda came to the small screen without losing an ounce of its power in the tables.

Hamilton it’s poignant, bold, and surprising: it is also the proof that Disney knows the secret to continue to present extraordinary moments your audience. From the 3rd of July you can enjoy a Broadway show as often as you want through Disney Plus.

ThenDan Scanlon (2020)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaVg6SEFcqQ(/embed)

What we know: Then it’s not the best film Pixar, and its passage through the box office was pretty poor, but even so, this film of two brothers who are trying to cope with the absence of her father through magic, as they move through a fantasy world, surrounded by manticorasthe centaurs and other creatures incredible, it is charming enough to give it a second and, perhaps, even a third chance.

What doesn’t convince you of the argument? Let’s take a infallible: in its original version, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland provide their voices to the brothers. The combination makes each one of their dialogues together, in a fun game of metareferencias. Enjoy from 3 July.

Ralph breaks the Internet, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston (2018)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWwlwZpzI5s(/embed)

In the world of Ralph (John C. Reilly) everything is going wonderfully…until her beloved Vanellope Sarah Silverman begins to think that the world of your old arcade game is too small to contain his ambitions.

Sthe school’s immediate success Breaks Ralph (2012) Rich Moore, the film is a game of references, well-built, with all kinds of winks bright in the world of the Internet, its impact and the culture. You can enjoy Ralph Breaks the internet, from the 10th of July.

The return of Mary PoppinsRob Marshall (2018)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6BeTSe8Buo(/embed)

When the main criticism of The return of Mary Poppins is that, in spite of his formidable bill, it is not as good as his original versiondefinitely deserves a chance: Emily Blunt will never be Julie Andrews, but his effort to give a new face to the tata’s most expensive film is as elegant as it is emotional.

And in fact, the biggest success of this remake of the classic, is the achievement of an autonomous identity, despite the inevitable comparisons. If you want to get your opinion, the film will arrive in the catalog of Disney Plus the 24th of July.