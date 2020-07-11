Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, and other video games played by Giancarlo Esposito, Norman Reedus and other celebrities of Hollywood

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock | CD Projekt Red | Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock | Kojima Productions



The line between videogames and film is sometimes so thin that we see not only tapes based on the best titles, but we also see great actors to lend their image and voice to some of the most important characters.

Some of them appear only as brief cameos, others are simple characters, are accidental, but some of the players have had the honour of becoming the protagonists of their own videogame.

Crystal Dynamics / IMDB



Below we show you the best appearances of the star of Hollywood and video games.

#1 of Guillermo del Toro

The famous mexican director has had a short participation The Death Of The Substandardthe video game of the latest Kojima Productions.

In this video game to play Deadman, who supports Sam Bridges so that you can interact with the child, advising him to reconnect every time, and attention on him his short period of life.

Tinseltown / Shutterstock



It is not a secret that the close friendship between Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima, so each time you can try to work together.

Kojima Productions / IMDB



#2 Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, one of the great Hollywood stars of the time, play Johnny Silverhand, a kind of consciousness, cybernetics, and the companion to “V”, the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock



In a first moment it seemed that it would only be a simple cameo for the canadian actor, but apparently you have a lot of extra weight in the plot of what is intended. Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on November 19, 2020 for all of the consoles of the current generation.

CD Projekt Red



#3 Ashley Johnson

Despite what many believe, Ellie, of The Last of Us it is not based on Ellen Page, but Ashley Johnson, who did the motion capture and lend his voice.

Johnson is famous for playing Seaver in Growing Pains and for being the daughter of Mel Gibson in the What they want.

Naughty Dog



#4 By Giancarlo Esposito

The actor famous for playing Gus in Breaking Bad and, with its recent participation in The Mandalorianhas been confirmed by Ubisoft as the main villain in the sixth chapter of the game series Far Cry.

Lucasfilm / IMDB



Esposito will give life to Anton Castle, the dictator of a nation, a fictitious Yara, who must try to restore the glory of their nation, whatever the cost.

The famous actor seems to be a bet of Ubisoft to lift the franchise Far Cryof which the last delivery was a failure in sales.

#5 Norman Reedus

Jumped to world fame thanks to his work as Daryl in the series The Walking Dead.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock



Norman had the arduous task of being a giving and a movement of Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of The Death Of The Substandardone of the games most ambitious in recent years.

The duty of Sam is on hand supplies to reconnect the country with the Network of Chirality, used to send large amounts of information and to prevent the extinction of humanity.

PlayStation



#6 Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe, considered to be the Green Goblin, definitive and unsurpassable way in the film, has given life to the character of the video game in the franchise, but also has a major involvement in Beyond: Two Souls.

Columbia Pictures



In this game is Nathan Dawkins, a scientist specializing in paranormal events, which is dedicated to investigate Jodie and her entity.

Quantic Dream / IMDB



#7 Ellen Page

The page is not Ellie The Last of Usbut if you have an interesting paper in the game as Jodie Holmes.

Instagram

Holmes is the protagonist of Beyond: Two Souls and is a young man who was born next to a mysterious entity that goes by the name of Aiden.

In the game you are shown the childhood, the adolescence and the adult life of Jodie, while an organization that investigates its characteristics the paranormal.

Quantic Dream / IMDB



#8 Rami Malek

One of the actors most acclaimed in recent years is, without a doubt, Rami Malek, who has surprised us in Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot.

From Tinseltown / Shutterstock



In 2015 acted in a video game of the survival / horror called Until Dawnin particular , where a group of teenagers who choose to spend a weekend in a cabin in the middle of the woods.

That was a nice way to pass the time between friends, became a desperate struggle to escape a monster.

Sony Computer Entertainment / IMDB



#9 Terry Crews

Perhaps not the best of actors, but yes, it is one of the celebrities of Hollywood’s most charismatic and loved by the fans.

Sumo Digital Ltd. / IMDB



Many do not know, but he loves video games, especially shooters, so much so that he even starred in one, called Crackdown 3that could be a simulator of Terry Crews.

Sumo Digital Ltd. / IMDB



#10 Martin Sheen

The winner of several awards for their excellent performance in The West Wing and Apocalypse NowMartin Sheen has also taken time to act in video games.

Warner Bros.



Was The Illusive Man Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, obtaining acclaim from critics and gain fans of the trilogy.

BioWare / IMDB



You’ll like the interests of the Hollywood actors in video games? Give your opinion in the comments.

Take a look at this: