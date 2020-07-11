Excrement in the bed started off my break with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp he said this Friday in a court in London that the allegations of abuse of his ex-wife, Amber Heardwhat did you switch to “Cinderella to Quasimodo” before the public opinion. He also said their stormy marriage was completely destroyed after an accident appeared excrement in your bed after a feast.

“I thought it was an interesting end proper of the report,” he said.

The actor Pirates of the Caribbean concluded nearly four days of statements in his case of defamation against a u.k. tabloid that accused him of abusing physically Felt. The Hollywood star question News Group Newspaperseditor The Sunand the executive editor of the magazine Dan Wootton, from an article of April 2018 in which it was called “husband ” pickguard”.

On the bench of the witnesses in the Superior Court, Depp has described a contentious relationship with Felt, which flowed out, and sometimes became physical. But he categorically refused to be beaten and accused of compiling a dossier of false arguments, such as “insurance policy”.

Depp, of 57 years, and Heard, 34, met in the recordings of the comedy Diary of a seducer in 2011 and married in Los Angeles in the month of February 2015. The model and actress has filed for divorce, the following year, and obtained a restraining order against Depp claiming domestic abuse. The divorce was finalized in 2017.

The reasons for their break up: aggression and abuse

Depp has said that one of the reasons for their separation is the state when a cleaning charge of found droppings in a bed penthouse in Los Angeles the next morning, the 30th birthday of the Hearing, in April 2016. Heard claims that the couple fought after the feast, and that Depp has thrown a bottle of wine. He denies it.

Heard that he has accused one of its terrier Yorkshire, Gun and Boo, the accident, but johnny Depp is convinced that what has made a person.

“It was not a dog of three or four pounds. He was convinced that the lady Heard them, or one of his henchmen were involved in leaving human excrement in the bed,” he said.

He said that after he realized that his marriage had no salvation: “I do not want to have anything to do with it,” said Depp.

The message of Depp for Heard after their separation

The court heard a text message that Depp mandate for Felt after their separation, in which he commanded “with all my love and apologies… Only that I wish you the best”.

“That is what I have heard,” said the actor. “I didn’t think that there should be poison in that moment, because the bad thing had happened, that was the relationship, and now we only had at the end of it.”

For the month of June of 2016, however, Depp said that he felt “very resentful,” to be presented to the public as “a husband batterer”.

Heard he got a restraining order against Depp in may of 2016, claiming that he hit her and we have launched a mobile phone during a fightleaving a bruise on his cheek. Depp denies this accusation.

“I have spent, if you allow me the analogy of Cinderella and Quasimodo in 0.6 seconds, and do not have a voice,” he said. That in the month of August, Depp wrote in a text message to a partner that if you Felt that I was “looking for the humiliation of the global total… it is coming.”

The defense of The Sun it is based on the reports of Heard of the 14 episodes of violence on the part of Depp, between 2013 and 2016, including its own private island in the Bahamas, rent a house in Australia and a private plane. The actor denies all outright.

Heard accuses Depp of physical aggression; he refuses to be violent

The lawyer The Sun he claimed that, during a fight in the penthouse of los Angeles in the month of December 2015, Depp, in a fit of uncontrollable rage”, has torn apart the closet Heard, he threw a decanter, slapped in the face, he pulled her hair and gave her a head butt, leaving him with two black eyes.

Depp has maintained that Heard was the aggressor, and that he had only tried to slow down “to stop the thrill and beat me up”. He admitted that maybe gave him a head butt, but only for the case, and he denied having injured. The actor has denied being a violent person.

Depp has also rejected the latest version of Hearing that has been subjected to a “test of three days of attacks” in march of 2015, in Australia, in which he plays captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. He has admitted that the couple had an altercation which ended with the destruction of the house, and with a deep cut on a finger of Depp.

The actor accuses Heard of cutting the tip of a finger to launch a bottle of vodka. She denies that they were in the same room, when he sustained the cut.

A short section of Friday of the public, relating to allegations of sexual violence, was heard in private after the judge has accepted a request from the lawyers of the Sun.

Towards the end of his testimony, Depp responded to questions from his lawyer, David Sherborne, on the medical record of August 2014, which refers to “the history of substance abuse” of Heard island, including cocaine dependence. The notes say that she Felt suffered from anxiety, insecurity, jealousy, and that he had “several attacks of rage and anger.”

Felt it assists the process of three weeks. Is expected to testify next week.

