Emergency! Elizabeth Loaiza her bed

The republic of COLOMBIA. In social networks, the colombian model Elizabeth Loaiza he started to share the photo in which he asked his followers to pray for her, accompanied by a message that was worrying even more than one: “sometimes we are not able to understand what is happening or the reason of what happens. But, my father taught me to put everything in the hands of God and today, more than ever, I ask that his will be done. Please, pray for us.”

Time after the publication of this alarming message, the colombian model had a live streaming via Instagram, where he explained the reason of so sad publication: Apparently, also an entrepreneur had a threat of abortion. According to the information she herself has provided, in the past, before his daughter, Ana Sofia, I would have aborted her first child, which caused her uterus to weaken.

“Today I had a threatened miscarriage. I was super sad here in the bed, orándole to God (…) I asked him out of his will (…) I have Not stopped even to take a bath”. He was tired Elizabeth Loaiza while he was explaining how he had checked the situation: When you go to the bathroom, he noticed that there was blood, so she immediately called her gynecologist. Even if I had an ultrasound scheduled for that same day, which had to be postponed.

Uncertainty reigns in the house of Elizabeth Loaiza.

The doctor ordered medication, while another has confirmed that it was a threatened miscarriage. At the end of the day, you may want to stay at rest. “The child is what we all want in a family, we are super worried because ¡pucha! we do not expect that. (…) I was crying in the bed, ( … ), since one can not control,” to be honest, the model, visibly concerned at the prospect of losing his unborn child.

Went on to explain that he can not help but stand up and wait for the time of the ultrasound. Also go to the emergency room is dangerous, considering that the pandemic Covid-19 remains to be checked. “In this state of pregnancy go to a clinic and be exposed as a serious illness, it is better to be here in the bed, and already tomorrow I will tell you if the baby is fine, if everything is in order”.