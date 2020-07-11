Economy: the total Consumption is lost by the COVID-19 is the size of the economy, germany

The amount of total consumption is lost through the pandemic, it is approximately equal to the size of the German economy, but the collapse has also caused a higher reduction in the emissions of greenhouse gases.

This is in agreement with a study carried out by the The University of Sydneywhich claims to be the first to quantify the economic losses and environmental gains to the world from the COVID-19. It reflects the magnitude of the impact of the pandemic on the extent to which inmovilizó aircraft, stopped the supply, forcing the closure of shops.

By using real-time data are collected until the 22nd of may, and the report threw in a few eye-popping statistics. The total consumption has been reduced by$ 3.8 billion, have lost a total of 147 million jobs, or 4.2 percent of the global workforce. Approximately$ 2.1 billion in income and wages and salaries evaporaron.

The United states and China are the two economies most directly affected, and with the air transport and tourism among the industries most affected by the flood.

At the same time, a greater decrease in the emissions of greenhouse gases since the start of the burning of fossil fuels, and there are hundreds and hundreds of years, it has reduced the deaths caused by the pollution in the air.

“The contrast between all the variables of the socio-economic and environmental issues, reveals the dilemma of” the global system as a whole, ” said Arunima Malik, from the University of Sydney Business School.