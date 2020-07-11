Died a victim number 30 for coronavirus in Uruguay

A man of 86 years who has lived in the city of Rio Branco, and which has been admitted in Melo (Cerro Largo) after the contract COVID-19 died this Friday.

In this way, is equal to 30 the number of people that died of the disease in Uruguay, since they were detected the first cases of the new coronavirus on the 13th of march.

The most recent death COVID-19 there was last Monday and it was a 70-year-old woman who was admitted to the CTI from the month of march.

The last newsletter of the National Emergency System (Sinae) said that this Friday reported eight new cases of COVID-19. Four are in Cerro Largo, two in Montevideo and one in Rivera and one in Tacuarembó. “In all cases, are already identified contacts and maintains a rigorous epidemiological follow-up,” said the Sinae.



Share Fevalike

