Coronaviruses United States-registers 65-thousand new contagions of coronaviruses; record-breaking, never-before-seen

The United states of america is still suffering through a pandemic of coronaviruses, which currently have a crisis in the western hemisphere, as the nation’s noerteamericana now has over three million cases are confirmed; once again, that the president, Donald Trump has decided to re-open the country’s economy, this has not stopped adding new infections in the last 24 hours, he registered a new world record.

According to the Johns Hopkins University on Thursday, the 9th of July, in the United States amounted to 65 thousand of new contagions, and this number has not been reached either in the month of April, when the peak of the infection was at its most acute. For a time, added that the new cases in the united states.The U.S. has reached the 3 million 131 thousand and 953 contamination of surface by Friday.

Reports from health authorities indicate that the greater the number of contagions, registered in the U.S., she lived on the 7th of July, with a 60-thousand-200. However, even though the infections are still mostly in Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, at least 40 of the regions will continue to introduce new contagions.

Florida, the new epicentre of the pandemic

For its part, the in the state of Florida has become the new epicentre of the pandemic, and the fact is that in nine of the July and amounted to 9 billion people newly infected and 120 deaths, in addition to the 411 on new admissions. Even the director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, has accepted that the pathogen’s “worst nightmare,” an official of the health of the public.

In spite of the concern cider for the transmission and the 133-thousand dead, and that it accounts for the United States, the president is Donald Trump, do you think that the deaths are lower than those reported, because, according to him, there are between 50 and 60 thousand a year.