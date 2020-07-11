Coronavirus in the United States around the surpass about 60 thousand cases in 24 hours, and has set a new record

The United states has reported at least 62.500-two new cases of coronavirus on Fridaya record high for the third day in a rowin accordance with a count of the (Reuters).

Seven states reported increases in the record in the case on Friday: Alaska, Georgia, new orleans, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The new peak of the cases is given, while the americans are struggling with deep, deep differences of opinion, issues such as the re-opening school of business, and the use of masks in the public eye.

There is nearly universal consensus among health experts that the use of face masks is one of the most effective ways to stop the transmission of hiv / aids, which is has killed more than 133.000 in the united states.

The count of the JH up-to-date, to 8.34 (time in NY).



Yesterday, the U.S. noted a record of the 60.646 cases on the basis of the data from the Johns Hopkins University, in the middle of the greatest peak of infection in the country in a couple of months.

This figure was surpassed in the The 7th of July, when it was reported 60.021 of the infection.

In accordance with the count of the Johns Hopkins university, United States it is the country most affected by the pandemic, with 3.175.545 positive Covid-19 and 133.969 deaths the virus in check.

Most of the 20 out of the 50 states have had to halt their reaperturas or keep an eye behind them in order to contain the growth of the coronavirus.

Arizona, Florida, Texas and California are the states most affected by it.