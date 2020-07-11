‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ puts pace on the Thursday

Lovers of the seventh art have a quadruple appointment with the best summer cinema this weekend in the Village. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Thursday’, ‘The call of the wild,’ Friday ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Saturday ‘Then’ Sunday that make up the program. All films will begin at 22 hours.

After the good reception that the public manzanareño gave the summer movie in its first weekend, the department of Culture proposes four new films to enjoy the outdoors in the courtyard of the cultural centre ‘Blind Manzanares’. The singer Freddie Mercury and the group Queen will be starring on a Thursday night with the screening of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. A day late, it will be Harrison Ford, and the dog Buck, who delights the audience in ‘The call of the wild’.

For the Saturday, may 11, is expected to ‘Jojo Rabbit’, a story set in the second World War, with the Roman Griffin, Davis, and Scarlett Johansson in the cast. While on Sunday the 11th, the family, the public will be able to see the ‘Next’, a film with fantastic colors that bears the stamp of Pixar.

The poster of the next week will be open Thursday with “Special”. The French production, ” My life with Amanda is to entertain the night of Friday 17. Finally, on Sunday 19 July the appointment will be with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson in “a Question of Justice”.

The laughs are guaranteed thanks to the comedy “Everything that happens in Tel Aviv,” which will be screened on Thursday 23. The drama ‘Queen of Hearts’ will star the next day, while the animation will be back in time for the summer movie Manzanares Sunday, July 26, with ‘the Earth Willy: the Unknown Planet’.

The last two proposals are scheduled for the month of July are ‘Queen & Slim ” on Thursday the 30th, and ‘The Gentlemen: The Gentlemen of the Mob, Friday, 31, a film, whose cast included actors of the calibre of Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, and Colin Farrell.

The sale of tickets for these films will be held from one hour prior to each screening. Can be purchased at the box office, the summer cinema for the price of 4 euros.

Billboard August

The Area of the Culture of the City, has emerged as the programming of the summer cinema for the next month. In total will be ten movies that will liven up the nights of August. Starting from Sunday 1 with ” Run like a girl’, which tells the life of Michelle Payne, the first woman rider to win the Melbourne Cup.

A story of forbidden love, India, is the theme of ‘the Lord’, the proposal on Thursday, 6 August. Dakota Johnson to make the big cinema screen in the summer, on Friday, the 7th with ‘Personal Assistant’. And Cate Blanchett will be the same on Sunday 9 with the ‘Where are you, Bernadette’.

María León, Silvia Alonso and Victoria Abril star in ‘wish List’, a film in Spanish that you will see in Manzanares el Thursday, August 13. The day after will be a screening of the drama the German ‘The case Collini ” and for the Sunday, 16 are provided for ‘Red Shoes and the Seven Trolls, a fantastic history of animation that comes from South Korea.

The trio, Leo Harlem, Silvia April and Jordi Sanchez will make the audience laugh manzanareño Thursday, August 20 at ‘Super Makey’, a hilarious tape, the protagonists of the police encounter, which will be wrapped in a dangerous plot of international drug trafficking. Dakota Johnson will return to Manzanares el Friday 21 accompanied by Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen ‘The family you choose’. The program of August, the summer cinema of the Manzanares concludes with another children’s film, ” My and the World of Dreams, where children can have fun on Sunday, 23.