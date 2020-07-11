Barcelona, between the effect Greta Thunberg and the effect Rosalia

Only four months ago, when the possibility of living in an epidemic of disruptive seemed a novel by Albert Camus, two major trends shaped the course of the commercial sector: the effect Greta Thunberg and the effect Rosalia. The need to promote a marketplace that is more friendly to the environment and to integrate fully in the digital world, how well you monetize the Catalan artist, crowded conferences and studies on the future of 61.500 stores that has Barcelona, 61% of those that exist in Catalonia.

The crisis of coronavirus has accelerated these processes, as if the pressure of a button would have jumped a decade. Offer a sustainable business and omnicanal as it is not a debate or a good end, but an urgent, necessary task, of the here and now, to meet a new consumer is emerging after the pandemic, and the period of confinement.













The client asks for more shopping opportunities and values, to a greater extent the local product

A local client that, because of restrictions on movement and fear of the infection, increased online shopping (23% according to the latest survey of the CIS) and that you will maintain this habit of the majority, indicates a recent study by the Agència Catalana de Consum on the impact of the pandemic on the commercial uses. This is not replacing the store real from the virtual, to become a rider, on a small scale, but to be and to be the same company, in a street in the centre of Barcelona, Instagram or Facebook, multiply and open the windows for the customer in the shop the way that suits you. In short, to make life easier and not complicársela.

This is the way in which follow indicate the giants such as Inditex, which after the period of confinement and after you have recorded the first quarterly loss since its ipo has opted to accelerate the digitization of its network of stores, and to adapt to the times to come. H&M, Tendam, or the textile companies, the Catalan partner Modacc follow similar strategies and have also promoted the omninicanalidad to a greater or lesser degree. Now, it is not necessary to be a colossus of the retail the group gallego to take advantage e-commerce . From the alarm status of the small shops that have opened in the night to the morning of sale services via WhatsApp or you are members of the consortium to create points of collection of the products (a click and collect ), and, therefore, offer greater flexibility of purchase to its customers, that a day may be necessary to the online channel and the other will prefer to travel to the physical store, which brings a plus of fun and excitement.









Here is another big challenge. Establishments physical must be sufficiently seductive, and now also insurance, as well as for the customers to do everything to leave the cell and go out and buy, especially if you are millennials or the members of the Z generation –now also called zoomers the boom of the video-call application, Zoom and other tools of connection. So what says the report Young people and retail of: the present and the future of Retailcat, the association that represents 40,000 commercial establishments in Catalonia. These young people grow accustomed to the purchase of products on platforms like Amazon, see it as something natural and home delivery and shop without having to queue, a habit that I took of clients over the age of childbirth. Even so, we appreciate the attention specialized that can be offered in a physical trade and the good treatment, according to this study, research a business where you can have fun with elements of interaction and that is instagrameable . Another strategy to take advantage of.

Shopping is thus a social act which is irreplaceable, and the shops of Barcelona you can take advantage of this with another of the effects of the pandemic coronavirus: the greater dependence on trade of proximity. During the limitations of the movement, consumers have turned more frequently to the structures in close proximity, a trend that has also been identified by the association retail family Comertia. According to this entity, the point of sale closest to residential areas are recovered better than those who are in the office or the tourist, because the customer spends more time at home and because the travellers have disappeared from Barcelona for an indefinite period of time.









Of research of the Agència Catalana del Consum with the group Factor Humà: Organitzacions I Mercats de la Universitat Rovira i Virgili, in addition, suggests a greater sensitivity of the customer poscoronavirus towards the local product and respectful with the environment. Epidemiologists and environmentalists agree the deforestation and the massive invasion of natural habitats as one of the causes of the current pandemic, which has increased the value of sustainability as a decisive factor at the time of purchase. 44% of respondents in the group of Sustainable Development, the Association of Companies of Big Consumption (Aecoc) and the Federation of Industries of Feeding and drunk (FIAB) has argued already in the month of march have stopped buying the products of those brands which are not considered to be sustainable.

The situation of the commerce of the city without tourists is extremely complicated. The business creep with serious liquidity problems, and the Fundació Barcelona Comerç estimated that about 15% of the establishments did not survive to the crisis. But there are methods to overcome the storm that require, yes, a three-fold commitment: to the traders themselves, of the public administration and of the inhabitants of Barcelona, with its shops. If we want a city commercially alive, there are to maintain it.







