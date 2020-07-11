A Spin-off of Mysterio? The brothers Russo talks about his new film with Jake Gyllenhaal

After an important career in the Films of the Marvel Universe (MCU), Joe and Anthony Russo want to seek, new horizons, and will not be in another superhero franchise, but in a completely different genre, so we have joined forces with the star of ‘Donnie Darko’, to create a production of their own, so to know more details the brothers Russo has talked about his new movie with Jake Gyllenhaal.

‘Relic’ is the name of this production of terror tells the story of a daughter, mother and grandmother are pursued by a manifestation of dementia that consumes the home of his family. Account with the stellar performance of Robin Nevin, Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote.

According to the duo of filmmakers in an interview for Comicbook.com, he said that the production has come to them, thanks to Gyllenhaal, that has introduced this idea written by the director Natalie James for the productionin such a way that they accepted almost immediately.

“It was incredible. I want to say, (Gyllenhaal), initially found the film and the director, and then we reach to help produce and finance. We loved the script. And Natalie James, who directed the film, which has some short incredible film that has done this before, it was very evident that he was extremely talented. Therefore, we could not be more proud of the support. Jake, who has an exceptional flavour, very grateful we brought the movie, ” said Joe.

There is that it clarifies that Gyllenhaal does not act in filmit is just a manufacturing partner. The film is released this Friday the 10th of July, in the format on demand, so it is expected that you will have success in this end of the week debut.