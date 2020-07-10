Will Smith has refused to be Hooked on a remake of Peter Pan

This week, as the fairy dust, fell upon us, with the news that Jude Law is in talks to play the evil pirate Peter Pan And Wendycoming remake live-action tape animated 1953. Among the reactions to this possible signing, has caught the attention of a journalist suggest that the role of the Captain Hook originally it was defined, nothing more and nothing less, that Will Smith. However, it seems that he was, that he ended up rejecting the offer.

The journalist in question was Justin Kroll, of Variety. See below their publication on Twtiter.

From the moment that you speak of people who passed on this role in front of the Law and took it, the first person that Disney considered for the role of HOOK in case also had another live-action Disney franchise under his belt before ultimately passing pic.twitter.com/zP3nY1vxJS — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 8, 2020

“Given that it speaks of people who rejected this role before the Law, atajara, the first person that Disney considered for the Hook accidentally due to have another franchise live-action Disney before eventually reject the role of Hook),” writes Kroll.

Of course, these words do not have meaning until we see the image that accompanies it: a GIF of Will Smith The pursuit of Happiness (2006). And, of course, we also have to have the reference of that “franchise live-action Disney”, which evidently points to the remake Aladdin (2019) —which has already got a sequel and a spin-off, where Smith has taken the magic of the fabulous and eye-catching Genius.

In fact, in accordance with MovieWebDisney was very insistent in the past on the signature nominated for an Oscar for his live-action inspired by the classic animated. With Dumbo (2019), the House of Mouse tried Smith for the role of Holt Blacksmith, which was then played by irish actor Colin Farrell.

Can you imagine Smith, and taking charge of the Hook and Genius at the same time? Of any form, even only as a bluish companion of Aladdin, the “prince of rap” continues to earn new generations, and it is clear that never go out of style.

Peter Pan And Wendy it will be directed by David Lowery (A History Of Ghosts), to the commands of a script co-written by him and Toby Halbrooks. Included in the cast of the young Alexander Molony and Never Anderson, as Peter Pan and Wendy, respectively.

The film does not yet have a release date.