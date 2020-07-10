The United states topped 3 million of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 | International | News

Washington-u.s.

The multi-coronavirus is still concern in the United States, the country most affected by the COVID-19, as on Wednesday, has surpassed 3 million at the end of the cases have been confirmed, while a recovery in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida.

Out of a total of 3 009 611 people, including a woman, and 131 594, I wish to speak is the balance that it has, at present, the north american country, according to a count by the independent University, the Johns Hopkins university.

New York state is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with 398 237 confirmed cases and 32 of 243 deaths, a number that is only lower than the United Kingdom, and Italy.

In New York city, to be followed by the neighbouring state of New Jersey with 15 and 281 of the dead, boston, Massachusetts, with 8213, Illinois, with 7273.

Other states with a large number of the deaths are in Pennsylvania, with 6787, California, 6576, Mich., with 6251, or the Connecticut, with the 4338.

As for the infections, California is the second state, behind New York city for 284 139), Texas, usa, is the third-216-026, and Florida, and the fourth with a 213 794.

The balance sheet on account of the deaths -131 594 – has already surpassed a large upper low in the initial estimates from the White House, which he designed himself, in the best of cases, of between 100 000 and 240 000 deaths due to the disease.

The us president, Donald Trump, took the estimates, and showed to be confident that the final figure would be the most successful in the 50 000 to 60 000 deaths, but the last few calculations would have already up to 110 000 deaths, a number that has also been passed.

For its part, the Institute of Metrics and Evaluation in public Health (IHME) at the University of Washington, in which the predictive models of the evolution of the pandemic), fixed, many, many times, the White House estimated that if the United States didn’t want to go month-to-month in October, with approximately 175 000 people dead.

However, in spite of the situation, the president, Donald Trump is pressing the member states to proceed with the re-opening of the activities, and even whether you require the school to return to school in August and threatened to freeze federal funding for those who can’t make it. (I)the