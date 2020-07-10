The super star Latin Karol G previews, “Oh My God” | Show

The female artist number 1, Karol G, returns with his latest release, “Oh, My God!”, available around the world starting today.

Produced by his collaborator of many years, Ovy on the Drums, the premiere comes after the success of easy Karol G with Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”, which broke all kinds of records and currently is the Latin song most listened to by 2020 in the united States and was named by Billboard as “One of the 50 best songs of the year 2020”.

Along with the premiere, KAROL G released the music video of “Oh, My God!”, we will raise the temperature at all, just in time for the summer.

“Oh, My God!” comes after the release of “Tusa” Karol G together with Nicki Minaj, a song that the artist has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during his debut in the evening’s program.

The topic continues to break records since his first, where he held the #1 position in the list of Billboard Hot Latin Songs, becoming the first collaboration with the 100% female to do so.

Since then, the video has almost reached 1 billion views on YouTube and the song has got the certification 21X diamond by the RIAA in the hispanic market in the united States.

In addition to working on his music, Karol G has collaborated on more simple during 2020. Just last week, Karol G appeared on the last album, Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, aim for the Moon (Shoot for the stars, shoot the Moon), on the theme of “having fun” (Enjoy).

At the beginning of this summer, Karol G joined the Jonas Brothers for the song “X”, which they performed during the special of LeBron James, Graduated from college Together (Graduémonos Together) and, in the last episode of NBC’s The Voice (The Voice).

Finally, this week, the Univision network has revealed the full list of nominations for Premios Juventud 2020, in which KAROL G is at the second place as the artist with the most number of nominations, in addition to being the female artist who received the most nominations.

